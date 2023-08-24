Funke Akindele Marks 46th Birthday In Grand Style

Prolific Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele on Thursday celebrated her 45th birthday in grand style as she showered herself with loads of prayers.

The mother of two widely known for the popular sitcom, Jenifa’s Diary has taken to her photo-sharing app to share stunning ageless photoshoots of herself.

Sharing the lovely photos, the movie star who is a year older today, Thursday, August 24 is super excited to mark her 46th birthday.

Taking to her official Instagram page, she captioned her post by asking for a special request from her creator.

READ ALSO:

She prayed to never suffer pain onward while emphasizing abundant and overflowing joy for the rest of her life.

“To God be the Glory. Happy birthday OLUWAFUNKE AKINDELE!! You will never know sorrow in Jesus’ name!! Ayo ni ooo,”

Her fans and followers have taken to her comment section to shower her with unending birthday wishes and prayers for her career and family.

Notable influencer, Enioluwa; comedienne Kiekie, Tonto Dikeh and many other celebrities added their voice to celebrate the veteran actress.

Enioluwa wrote, “Happy birthday Queen FK!✨ God bless and increase you always! Blessings on Blessings! Keep Winning and showing us all it’s possible only if we believe and work towards it!❤️,”

Kiekie wrote, “Happy birthday Mama. God has given you the grace to be great and you’ll never fall short of that grace in Jesus name. ”.