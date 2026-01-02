Funke Akindele Makes History As Behind The Scenes Smashes N1bn In Record Time

Nollywood star and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has achieved another historic milestone as her latest cinema release, Behind The Scenes, crossed the N1 billion mark at the Nigerian box office less than two weeks after its debut.

The feat was confirmed by the film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, which described the it as unprecedented in West African cinema history. According to the distributor, Behind The Scenes is now the fastest film in the region to reach the N1 billion milestone. The movie has also set multiple records since its release, including becoming the highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2025.

It reportedly broke five opening-weekend records and posted the highest single-day gross ever recorded in Nollywood, earning N129.5 million on Boxing Day, December 26. With this success, Akindele has further cemented her dominance at the box office, becoming the first and only filmmaker to deliver three consecutive N1 billion films within a single calendar year—an achievement widely regarded as a turning point for Nigeria’s film industry.

Reacting to the milestone on Instagram, Akindele expressed gratitude to her fans and collaborators, noting that, “Over the years, I’ve always valued my fans, because without God and you, I am nobody.” She also thanked cinema audiences, distributors, and industry colleagues who supported the project, as well as the cast and crew behind the film.