Funke Akindele Leads Toyin Abraham To Become Highest-Grossing Nollywood Actress

Award-winning record-breaking Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has beaten fellow colleague, Toyin Abraham, with a landmark in Nollywood projects.

New Telegraph reports that a Top Chart which revealed the income of Nollywood producers for the past years captured the likes of Mo Abudu, Ayo Makun, Jade Osiberu, Funke Akindele, and Toyin Abraham, netting millions of naira.

According to the chart, Funke Akindele netted over one billion Naira (N1.33bn), while Toyin Abraham netted 564 million Naira from her movies.

However, the gap margin between the two actresses is a milestone, as Funke is the highest-grossing Nollywood actress in Nigeria, with her movie, ‘Battle on Buka Street’, grossing over 640 million Naira.