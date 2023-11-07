Funke Akindele Launches New Production House

Taking to her Instagram page, the prolific actress formally announced this news development as she revealed the name of the production company, which has been operating for more than a year.

The box office queen was ecstatic to reveal that Battle on Buka Street, a blockbuster and record-breaking film, was the powerhouse.

She expressed her feelings openly when she said that the production company offers PR services for films in addition to representing a 360-degree approach to filmmaking.

Funke Akindele expressed her gratitude to her fans for their enduring love and support, noting that FAAN was founded on the strength of everyone who stood behind her.

She wrote: “I’m thrilled to officially introduce The Funke Akindele Network (FAAN), my newest love and the powerhouse behind “Battle on Bukka Street” and our upcoming project, “A Tribe Called Judah.” FAAN represents a 360-degree approach to filmmaking and production, as well as providing PR solutions for films.

“I’m forever grateful for the unwavering love and support I’ve received at every twist and turn of this journey. FAAN stands today as a testament to the collective strength of all of you who have stood with me, championing my vision not just to tell our stories but to own and empower our narrative truly.

“Our second project, ‘A tribe Called Judah’ will be hitting the cinemas on the 15th of December, and I cannot wait for you to see all of the magic we have made.”

