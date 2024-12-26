Funke Akindele, Kamo State Share Kiss In Viral Video

Share

Award-winning Nollywood actress and Box Office Queen, Funke Akindele, has stirred controversy with a popular content creator, Kamo State with a romantic kiss in a viral video.

New Telegraph recalls that Kamo State recently got married to his fiancée, with clips from the wedding ceremony making waves online.

In the viral video, Funke Akindele is seen alongside other crew members of her latest project, ‘Everybody Loves Jennifer’, where she surprisingly shares a kiss with the content creator.

After the kiss, Kamo State jokingly pretended to faint, only to quickly get back up, at which point a fellow crew member playfully slapped him.

However, the video has sparked controversy online with many criticizing Kamo and Funke Akindele for the act, while others dismissed it as a joke.

