Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Reunite At Movie Premiere

Prolific Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele and her estranged husband, JJ Skillz, reunite at a movie premiere in Lagos a year after announcing their separation on social media.

It would be recalled that the couple got married in London in the year 2016 and welcomed a set of twins in 2018.

However, in June 2022, JJC Skillz announced their separation via his Instagram page citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In a new update, the ex-couple could be seen at the IMAX Theatre, Lekki on Wednesday, dancing and hugging each other during the premiere of Funke Akindele’s new movie ‘She Must Be Obeyed’, which was also directed by the estranged husband.

The event was also graced by popular celebrities like Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Jaiye Kuti, Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham among others.