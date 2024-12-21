Funke Akindele is An Enigma –Omowunmi Dada

Share

Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada has described working with Box office queen, Funke Akindele, as a perfect gift any talent will wish for. Omowunmi who is a part of Akindele’s new cinema movie ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ further appraise Akindele as an amazingly brilliant, creative person and an enigma.

She said: “Aunty Funke is so super creative. Sometimes, I see the things that she does and how, and the funny thing is she’s so blessed that ideas just drop and you’re like “how are these things just dropping in your head.”

On production, Omowunmi disclosed that Akindele’s attention to details need to be studied as she relatively has her eyes in makeup, hairstyling, costume, welfare, production flow amongst others.

It is pertinent to note that Omowunmi’s appraisal is coming at a time when naysayers are of the opinion that Akindele is too bossy to work with.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"