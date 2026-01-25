Prolific Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has revealed the sacrifices behind her remarkable rise in the Nigerian film industry, revealing that discipline, focus and years of self-denial were key to her achievements.

In a recent interview, the award-winning actress said her success did not come overnight, stressing that she intentionally deprived herself of many comforts and social pleasures to build a lasting brand.

According to Akindele, she stepped away from parties, vacations, social gatherings and even friendships in order to concentrate fully on her career.

The 48-year-old mother of two disclosed that she secluded herself in Amen Estate for about three years, using the time to create and develop multiple projects that have since become major milestones in her career.

These include the widely celebrated “Jenifa” franchise and other productions such as “Industreet”, “Aiyetoro” and “My Siblings and I”.

Akindele explained that her definition of hard work goes beyond words, describing it as total commitment and consistency.

She noted that while on film sets, she is deeply involved in every aspect of production, shunning any form of celebrity airs and working closely with her team to ensure quality delivery.

“I am very hands-on on set,” she said, adding that she focuses on the work first before the glamour and publicity that follow successful projects.

The actress further credited her work ethic for her record-breaking achievements at the box office.

In 2024, Akindele made history by producing the first Nigerian film to gross over ₦1 billion in cinemas, before surpassing that feat with another production that crossed the ₦2 billion mark.

Her journey, she said, stands as proof that sustained hard work, sacrifice and dedication remain essential ingredients for long-term success in the entertainment industry.