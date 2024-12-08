New Telegraph

December 8, 2024
Funke Akindele Hosts Private Dinner For ‘Everybody Loves Jennifer’ Cast

Box Office Queen and multi-award-winning actress, Funke Akindele, has hosted a private dinner for the crew of her upcoming movie, ‘Everybody Loves Jennifer.

Funke Akindele’s movie, “Everybody Loves Jennifer”, premieres on Sunday, December 8, on the heels of her groundbreaking success with “A Tribe Called Judah”.

A video from last night’s private dinner has surfaced online, capturing epic moments.

The video shows Funke Akindele engaging in a heart-to-heart conversation with her cast, surrounded by prolific Nollywood personalities and dignitaries.

Prior to this new movie premiere, Funke Akindele achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the release of ‘A Tribe Called Judah’, which has become the highest-grossing Nollywood movie to date.

Watch the video below:

