Funke Akindele Headlines Prime Video Mini Series, SHE Must Be Obeyed

Excitement is building as Amazon Prime Video has announced the debut date for its latest enchanting mini-series titled SHE Must Be Obeyed. A captivating five-part mini-series delving into the intriguing world of stardom & secrets, the series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 29, 2023.

Featuring a stellar cast led by Funke Akindele, Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Akah Anani, Patience Ozokwo, Mike Ezuronye, and Rachael Okonkwo, among others, Amazon Prime Video continues its tradition of providing riveting content with SHE Must Be Obeyed as its latest offering.

The series offers a window into the lives of three successful music stars, unveiling the cut-throat rivalries and backstabbing activities they engage in, all in an effort to outshine one another and protect their top positions in the game.

Trust Funke Akindele as an embodiment of poignant role interpretation, she commands the spotlight as SHE – Siyanbola Adewale, a thriving artist whose public humility conceals a realm of avarice, hubris, and machiavellian schemes. Apart from the movie stars mentioned above, Waje, who knows all about navigating the Nigerian music industry, is among the cast along with BBNaija star, Veeiye.

Thinking about high drama, unyielding ambition, and unbridled passion fueling the obsession with fame, SHE Must Be Obeyed is your front-row ticket. And this serving comes with a generous dose of comedy, moving dialogue and impressive cinematography.

Produced by SceneOne Entertainment, this exclusive series explores the hidden scenes behind the spotlight. And what better time for such spell-binding content than now?