Funke Akindele, Faithia Williams Unfollow Each Other On IG

Share

Prolific Nollywood actresses, Funke Akindele and Faithia Williams have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Prior to the unfollowing, Faithia Williams and Funke Akindele were known as close colleagues who occasionally supported each other’s craft.

However, New Telegraph gathered that the rift between the duo started after Faithia failed to show up at Akindele’s recent movie premiere but attended Mercy Aigbe’s own.

READ ALSO:

Following Faithia turn up at Mercy Aigbe’s movie premiere, it was as though she refused to turn up at Funke’s movie premiere to pay her back for shunning her father’s burial despite inviting her.

In reaction to the development, Akindele unfollowed her on Instagram.

It was however revealed that the duo were no longer following one another.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"