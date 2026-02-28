Funke Akindele Dismisses Rivalry Talk, Says Industry Has Room For All

Award-winning Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has dismissed the existence of any rivalry with her colleagues, noting that the Nollywood industry has room for all.

She gave the clarification on Friday during an award presentation organised by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) in her honour, where she received four plaques for her box-office achievements.

The award ceremony celebrated the record-breaking success of her latest film ‘Behind the Scenes’, as well as her previous works.

Speaking at the ceremony, Akindele reiterated that her focus remains on telling authentic African stories on a global stage.

READ ALSO:

She described the recognition as a motivation to do even better.

When asked about her plans for 2026, she revealed that she is currently working on several projects but feels no pressure to release them within a specific timeline.

“I feel good. I feel blessed. Because I was not expecting this big. I just wanted to drive and pick up the award, according to Uncle Shuaibu. But seeing members of the press, seeing the guild’s representatives. Even the goodwill message from the minister herself, I feel so blessed. I feel loved. Thank you for the pat on the back.

“I listen to constructive criticism. I am a good storyteller. I want to be the best at it. I learn a lot from competitions and mentors. I was supposed to produce A Tribe Called Judah part two, but the spirit of God said I have to move out of it.

“I am not putting pressure on myself. Do not forget that I am not competing. It is not a competition; I just want to tell African stories, our own Nigerian stories. Learn our movies, see what we go through, directly from Nigerians,” she said.