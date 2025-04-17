Funke Akindele Celebrates Priscilla, Juma Jux Traditional Marriage

Share

Nollywood star Funke Akindele has taken to her social media page to celebrate the traditional marriage of Priscilla Ojo, expressing her emotional congratulations and love for her colleague, Iyabo Ojo.

Funke, who wasn’t present at the event, took to her Instagram page in a congratulatory post to bless their Union, adding that their marriage will be filled with joy, peace, adventures and lasting happiness.

Also, in a message to lyabo Ojo, Funke expressed how honoured she was to be part of the special occasion. She described Priscilla’s joy as a reflection of her mother’s strong love.

Funke Akindele wrote: “My darling Priscilla, congratulations to you and your husband. May this marriage be filled with joy, love, and adventure? AMEN!!!”. “To you, my dear lyabo, i’m honoured to celebrate this special moment with you. Priscilla’s happiness is a testament to your love and dedication as a mother.

“May God bless their union and grant them a lifetime of happiness, love, and prosperity. AMEN!!!”

