Funke Akindele Celebrates 27 Years In Nollywood

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has reached a major career landmark, marking 27 years of continuous work in Nigeria’s film industry, Nollywood.

Sharing the moment on her Instagram page, Akindele reflected on her long-standing journey in entertainment, expressing deep gratitude to God for grace and direction, as well as to her fans for their steadfast support over the years.

The award-winning screen star, widely admired for her range and work ethic, noted that her longevity in the industry did not come by chance.

According to her, consistency, discipline and focus have been central to her growth and relevance as both an actress and a filmmaker.

She credited dedication and hard work for sustaining her career across nearly three decades, describing her journey as one filled with lessons and steady progress.

Akindele also reassured fans that their feedback and encouragement, including support for her behind-the-scenes efforts, do not go unnoticed.

As news of the milestone spread, fans and colleagues flooded social media with congratulatory messages, applauding Akindele’s resilience, professionalism and lasting impact on Nollywood.

Many praised her as a role model whose commitment to excellence continues to inspire a new generation of creatives.