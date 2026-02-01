Funke Akindele Called Me, Accused Me Of Disliking Her – Afolayan

Prominent filmmaker and actor, Kunle Afolayan, on Sunday revealed details of a heated phone conversation between him and his colleague, Funke Akindele, over his earlier remarks on film promotion strategies within Nollywood.

In his interview on ARISE News, Afolayan disclosed how Akindele called him following media reports of his comments during a film business forum.

“She called, and she said, ‘I know you don’t like me, but don’t mention my name in your interviews.’ She was yelling, and she dropped the phone after that,” Afolayan said.

He, however, expressed surprise at such an accusation, noting the long-standing personal and professional relationship between him and Akindele.

“It was weird, and I’m like, where is this coming from? She’s like a sister to me. At UNILAG, I would go to her hostel; her sister is also my friend, so I am not sure where this is coming from,” he said.

Afolayan clarified that his comments were misconstrued and taken out of context, insisting he never criticised Akindele or any filmmaker who adopts aggressive promotional tactics.

“I never said anything was wrong with it. For me, it’s draining. I have absolutely nothing against it. I’m just saying what I will not do,” he clarified.

Speaking further on the motive behind his comments on aggressive movie promotion by some actors, Afolayan said: “The honest truth is, it was a forum, it was a film business forum, and we had the cinema operators there, and the cinema operators were asking me, when are you coming back to cinema, and I said, I can’t come to cinema if you cannot guarantee that I will make substantial money.”

Afolayan, however, expressed disappointment over Funke Akindele’s social media backlash and posts made in response to him.

“But one thing she has done, which I think is totally wrong, and I would never do this kind of a thing, is to use social media rats to come after whoever it is.”

Amid the growing controversy, Afolayan acknowledged Akindele’s success and influence, describing her growth as deliberate and strategic.

“I clearly said to them (young filmmakers) that if you want to adopt a model that I think will work for you now, then follow Funke Akindele’s model.

“Funke started at a younger age, and then she did Jenifa with minimal budget, rolling resources, and from then, look at Funke’s brand now; she has grown,” he said.