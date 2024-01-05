Funke Akindele Breaks Record As A Tribe Called Judah’ Hit One Million Naira At Box Office

Prolific Nigerian actress, filmmaker and director, Funke Akindele has been celebrated as her new movie, ‘A tribe called Judah’, becomes the first in Nollywood to gross One million Naira at the box office.

The movie star is currently receiving several accolades for her great milestone in the Nigerian film industry.

Funke Akindele is known for her exceptional performance in the movies titled, ‘Jenifa’ and ‘Return of Jenifa’, a 2008 comedy-drama which she later prolonged to a series entitled, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’.

Despite failing at the Lagos Gubernatorial election in 2023, as Deputy Governor on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the mother of two becomes the first Nigerian to ever beat the record of the highest-grossing Nollywood movie.

The first three on the list of highest-grossing movies were all produced by her; ‘A tribe called Judah’, ‘Battle on Buka Street’ and ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’.

