Funke Akindele Becomes UNAIDS Nigeria Ambassador

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has appointed renowned Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele as its National Goodwill Ambassador (GWA) for Nigeria.

The announcement was made during the World AIDS Day commemoration on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, in Abuja, led by the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr Mohammed M. Malick Fall.

This prestigious role recognizes Akindele’s commitment to raising awareness about HIV and her efforts to combat stigma and discrimination.

As the National Goodwill Ambassador, she will focus on advocating for the elimination of vertical HIV transmission, promoting prevention strategies, and supporting equitable access to treatment.

Funke Akindele, an award-winning actress and producer, first gained prominence through her role in the UNFPA-sponsored series “I Need to Know”, which educated youth on reproductive health, including HIV awareness.

Dubbed the “Queen of Box Office” in Nollywood, she has consistently used her influence to champion social causes over the past two decades.

Nigeria has made remarkable strides in reducing HIV infection rates, with a 42.3% decline in new cases from 2010 to 2023.

Currently, 1.6 million of the 2 million Nigerians living with HIV are on treatment. However, challenges like stigma and inequitable service access persist.

Dr. Leopold Zekeng, UNAIDS Country Director for Nigeria, emphasized Akindele’s vast influence and commitment.

He described her as a key ally in supporting people living with HIV and advancing Nigeria’s AIDS response.

This partnership, supported by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), is expected to amplify HIV prevention efforts and mobilize action toward ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

