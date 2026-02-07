Funke Akindele Bags MonieWorld Ambassadorship

MonieWorld, a product of Moniepoint Inc, Africa’s leading and Nigeria’s most trusted all-in-one financial ecosystem, has announced Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, as its ambassador.

The company. who made this announcement in a press statement issued on Saturday, February 7, said the collaboration unites two forces committed to enabling progress for Nigerians navigating life across borders.

According to the statement, the company said MonieWorld was built specifically for the “dual financial life” of the Nigerian diaspora, who manage responsibilities in two worlds simultaneously.

Funke, through her storytelling that resonates from Lagos to London, and MonieWorld, through financial services that move seamlessly across continents, are powered by the same technology that has made Moniepoint Nigeria’s most reliable and widely-used payment provider.

“Progress doesn’t start until it moves with ambition, with people, and with purpose,” said Ravi Jakhodia, Chief Executive Officer, MonieWorld.

“Funke Akindele embodies this principle. Her career reflects the same values we’ve built MonieWorld on: consistency, credibility and an unwavering connection to the communities that shaped her journey.

“From dominating the Nigerian box office to breaking records in the UK and Ireland, her excellence travels. We built MonieWorld for people exactly like her and others who are building lives across borders, navigating new systems, but staying deeply connected to home.”

MonieWorld allows Nigerians living abroad, especially those in the UK, to send money to Nigeria, support family, and manage cross-border finances with the confidence that their money is safe, their transactions are instant, and the rates are highly competitive.

The remittance product is backed by a proven track record of reliability. Moniepoint has moved billions of naira across individuals, small businesses, and enterprise clients, establishing itself as the largest distributor of financial services in Nigeria.

This foundation of trust extends to MonieWorld’s mission and ambition of creating a world where every African, everywhere, can experience financial happiness.

Funke Akindele’s career achievements speak to her unparalleled influence across Nigeria and the global diaspora. As the most decorated individual in AMVCA history with 10 wins, she has redefined the commercial scale of African cinema.

Her 2025 blockbuster, “Behind the Scenes,” made history as the first Nollywood film to surpass the ₦2 billion mark at the West African box office, while simultaneously breaking records as the highest-grossing Nollywood title of all time in the UK and Ireland.

With cumulative career earnings now exceeding ₦4.7 billion, Akindele has been recognised by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the “Most Influential Women in International Film,” cementing her status as the undisputed “Queen of the Box Office.”

“I am excited to join the MonieWorld family,” said Funke Akindele. “I’ve always believed in growth that is rooted in hard work and reliability. MonieWorld reflects those same values by making sure that distance isn’t a barrier to progress.

“What makes this partnership meaningful is our shared understanding of what it means to build something that serves people, making a positive impact in the lives of Nigerians in the Diaspora. It’s all about the freedom to build your life, wherever you are, and this aspiration resonates with my own journey and the stories I tell,” she said.

According to Dolapo Omotoso, Head, Growth, MonieWorld, “We recognise that our customers are building new lives far away from home with ambition and dreams.

MonieWorld exists to ensure that their financial happiness isn’t impacted and they are able to make progress as they move across borders – whether it’s school fees, medical expenses, business support, or everyday living. Funke’s story is their story, and together, we’re championing the message that wherever life takes you, progress moves with you.”

MonieWorld was launched in April 2025 and response to the product has been overwhelmingly positive, with accolades for the remittance speed and reliability of the product.