Funke Akindele Announces December Movie Release

Actress And Filmmaker, Funke Akindele, Has Unveiled Her Latest Project, A Blockbuster Movie Titled “Behind The Scenes,” Set To Premiere In December 2025 As She Celebrates Her 48th Birthday.

Expressing Gratitude To God For The Opportunity To Keep Telling Impactful Stories, Akindele Described The Film As Intriguing, Captivating, And Deeply Personal, Sparking Excitement Among Fans.

She Wrote, “It’s My Birthday, And I Feel So Fulfilled. I’m Graciously Grateful To God For The Grace To Keep Telling Our Stories.

“I’m Using This Special Day To Reveal My Blockbuster Movie, Which Premieres In December 2025, “Behind The Scenes!” Expect Something Intriguing, Captivating, And Powerful. This One Is Very Close To My Heart, And I Can’t Wait For You All To Experience It.”

With A Track Record Of Successful Films Such As “A Tribe Called Judah,” “Battle On Buka Street,” And “Omo Ghetto,” And The Saga,” Fans Are Looking Forward To Seeing What Akindele Has In Store For Them With “Behind The Scenes.”