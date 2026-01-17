Funke Akindele Advocates For Lupus Awareness

Talented actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has recounted her meeting with individuals living with lupus in Abeokuta, Ogun State, emphasising the importance of empathy and understanding towards those affected by the medical condition.

Akindele, who recently visited the community for her movie, “Behind the Scenes” meet and greet, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to connect with the group, stating that the experience had touched her heart deeply.

During the meeting, Akindele stressed that lupus is not contagious and should not be stigmatised, urging support and understanding for those living with the condition.

She reiterated her commitment to using her platform to raise awareness about valuable causes and share impactful stories. Akindele wrote, “My trip to Abeokuta for “Behind The Scenes” meet and greet was so much fun, I was surrounded by hugs, smiles and gratitude that touched my heart deeply.

“Meeting people living with lupus who felt seen through “Behind the Scenes” reminded me of why stories rooted in empathy, self-care and self-love truly matter. “Lupus is not contagious. It is a medical condition, not a label and never a reason to hide.

“To everyone living with it, you are not alone. My purpose is to keep shining light on valuable causes and the people whose stories deserve to be heard.” The event was organised in collaboration with Lureg Support, and Akindele expressed her appreciation for the recognition and opportunity to shine a light on the lupus community.