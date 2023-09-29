Funke Akindele Advices Young Artists On Record Label Contracts

Famous Nollywood actress and movie director turned politician, Funke Akindele has taken to his social media page to advise young and emerging artists, urging them to thoroughly study and comprehend their contracts with their record labels.

The 46-year-old singer gave this advice on Thursday during the premiere of the Prime Video Five-Part mini-series titled ‘She Must Be Obeyed,’ which took place at the Filmhouse IMAX Cinema in Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking at the Premiere, Lagos Deputy Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election highlighted that the new series delves into the challenges confronting young artists in the music industry.

She underscored the importance of education, being patient, and exercising caution in the pursuit of fame for artists.

She said, “It is extremely important for young and up-and-coming artists to ensure that they study their contracts to know the details and know what they are going through.

“We put out content that affects young artists and that is why we came up with this series so that when they watch it, they would learn a lot of things and be very careful.

“Young artists need to be educated and we need to organise a lot of seminars, workshops for them to know that they are important.

“The young talents are very hungry to be seen as they want to showcase their talent but unfortunately, they don’t study their contracts, they don’t get a lawyer or families that are experienced to educate them.

“The series will teach them a lot of things that will help them grow and learn the basic things in the industry”

Funke noted that the series centres on the competition in the entertainment industry, adding it is an eye-opener for everyone.

She added, “The main character,’ SHE’, is very condescending and a bully, just like in every sector, you have bullies everywhere as long as there is hierarchy.

“You get to see competition, drama, fashion, and music and we had to showcase what young talents go through.

“The series is an eye opener for everyone and most importantly, it is very educating as well as entertaining, so, I encourage everyone to watch it.”

The mini-series “She Must Be Obeyed” narrates the lives of three accomplished music stars, shedding light on their rivalries and the treacherous actions they take to outshine each other.

The series boasts a talented ensemble cast, with leading roles played by Funke Akindele, Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Akah Anani, Patience Ozokwo, Mike Ezuronye, Rachael Okonkwo, and several others.