Funeral: Brodericks Brought Us Up –Eguaveon, Ikpeba, Fuludu Others

…Say Late Golden Eaglets Coach Will Be Greatly Missed

Nigerian ex-internationals across the country on Friday gathered to pay their last respect to Late Sabastine Brodericks at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin. The Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Austin Eguaveon, who represented the NFF and also leader of veterans present at the venue described late Brodericks as a father, mentor, dynamic, ami- able and highly dedicated to the well-being of Nigeria players who brought the first FIFA junior World Cup to the country.

“We are gathered here today to pay our last respect to our father, mentor, coach and veteran football manager who was there for us. A man who won the first FIFA Junior World Cup for Nigeria and Africa. We have indeed loss a great pundit who was always there for us. A man who can deny himself all pleasure to ensure that young Nigerian players excel in their chosen discipline.” I am here to represent the NFF, and also give him my last respect. He was my mentor, coach, father and everything to me.

I respect him so much because he was actually instrumental to me becoming a footballer. For NFF, we will miss him. For Fuludu, he said; “He was a great coach known for his meticulous act. He suffered to make us what we are today. He has actually played his part, he lived a fulfilling life and deserves national honour.” Another ex-international, Victor Ikpeba said; “I’m happy to be in Benin to honour my big daddy Late Sabastine Broderick, a man who saw it all in the round leather. My greatest joy is that he came saw and conquered.

Nigerian football family will always remember him for his exploits in coaching.” Baldwin Bazaye also said: “He was a great father and a great football manager, Nigeria football family will miss him greatly. As his child from Edo State, we have come to pay our last respect to him. He played a vital role in our upbringing as footballers.”

For Peter Nieketien; “We cannot question God, I travelled hundreds of kilometers to come honour my coach, that is to tell us that he was a great man. Edo State Sports Commission Chairman Yusuf Alli, Edo State sports families, and dignitaries from Nigeria Sports industry were present to pay their last respect to the fallen hero. He was buried yesterday evening at his GRA resident.