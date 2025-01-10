Funds Repatriation: CBN Moves To Bar Extension For Export Proceeds

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, said that, henceforth, it would no longer approve authorised dealers’ requests for extension of repatriation of export proceeds on behalf of their customers.

The apex bank made the announcement in a circular to authorised dealers and the general public, posted on its website, which was signed by the Acting Director, Trade and Exchange Department, Dr. Williams Kanya.

It reiterated that: “For the avoidance of doubt, proceeds of oil and non-oil exports are to be repatriated and credited into the exporters’ export proceeds domiciliary accounts within 180 days and 90 days from the bill of lading date for non-oil and oil and gas exports respectively.”

Analysts believe that the CBN’s directive is aimed at ensuring that foreign exchange inflows from exports are adequately captured, thereby boosting the apex bank’s efforts to enhance exchange rate stability.

According to the Foreign Trade Statistics report for Q3’24, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last month, Nigeria posted a trade surplus of N5.81 trillion in the third quarter of 2024, occasioned by a significant increase in export earnings.

The report said: “Nigeria’s total merchandise trade stood at N35,160.44 billion in Q3’24. This represents an increase of 81.35 per cent compared to the value recorded in the corresponding period of 2023 and a rise of 13.26 per cent over the value recorded in the preceding quarter.

“In the quarter under review, exports accounted for 58.27 per cent of total trade with a value of N20,486.39 billion, showing an increase of 98.00 per cent rise over the value recorded in the third quarter of 2023 (N10,346.60) and 16.76 per cent compared to the value recorded in Q2’24 (N17,545.62).”

New Telegraph reports that in May last year, the CBN reviewed its directive on the repatriation of export proceeds by international oil companies (IOCs), announcing that the IOCs could repatriate 50 percent of their export proceeds immediately or when required, while the remaining 50 per cent could be used to settle financial obligations in Nigeria.

In an earlier circular, the CBN had directed banks to only transfer 50 per cent of repatriated export proceeds, on behalf of the IOCs, to their parent company offshore accounts — with the remaining 50 per cent repatriated after 90 days.

However, in the May circular, it clarified that within the 90-day period, IOCs could use the balance to settle financial obligations such as petroleum profit tax, royalty and domestic contractor invoices.

It further said that the IOCs could also utilise the balance for cash calls, domestic loan principal and interest payments, transaction taxes (including Nigerian Content Development NCD) Levy), education tax, and forex sale at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

