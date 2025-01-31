Funds, Investors Stall Construction Of $5.7bn Deep Seaports

Share

Three greenfield deep seaport projects approved by the Federal Government at the cost of $5.7 billion are yet to be constructed due to lack of finance.

The ports, located in Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Lagos states, were approved at various times under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to ensure that Nigeria becomes a maritime hub in the continent have been abandoned by the promoters after submitting the Outline Business Case (OBC) and Financial Business Case (FBC).

Findings revealed that investors were reluctant to invest in the project because of uncertainty and anticipated low patronage.

According to reports, the construction of $462 million Bonny deep seaport in Finima, Rivers State, which was to take off in 2022 by Messrs China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Limited on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer, (DBFOT) basis, is yet to see the light of the day as the firm has not done anything on the site.

It was gathered that the proposed port, which will have a capacity of about 500,000 containers (Twenty Equivalent Units) on completion, is a necessary infrastructure for Nigeria.

Also, the bid to encourage private investors to participate in the construction of the $2.02 billion Ibom Deepsea Port project by the Akwa Ibom State Government has not yielded the desired result for over five years.

The greenfield port project, which is expected to be constructed on a PPP model, was also conceived to serve as a transshipment port for the West and Central Africa region and handle container, break bulk, dry bulk and liquid cargoes.

It was gathered that as part of its search for investors, the state government in 2021 dispatched members of the Ibom Deep Seaport Committee to Seoul, South Korea, to seek expertise for inputs on the development of the seaport.

However, no tangible progress was made to commence the construction of the port. Also, in an another move by the state government to actualise the deep seaport project, it partnered the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) in 2022 but the bid failed to materialise because of funds and other challenges.

Meanwhile, the state government had said that private investors would take 60 per cent and the public sector 40 per cent in the port when completed as it envisaged that the port would have the capacity to accommodate up to 13 new Panamaxclass container vessels and two large feeder vessels.

Also, the port handling capacity is expected to grow from 1.2 million containers (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) to four million containers by 2040.

Also, investors was led by Martjin Van Dongen, the Global Head, Busness Development of APM Terminals Global Investment Limited have been discussing with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on the $3 billion Badagry Deepsea Port construction for close to a decade.

The approved deep-sea port is an initiative of a consortium led by APM Terminals, Orlean Invest, Oando, Terminal Investment Limited and Macquarie.

The project when completed would be concessioned for 45 years period to handle an annual throughput capacity of 1.8 million Twentyfoot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

Unlike Lekki Port’s $361 billion within the concession period, the port is expected to generate $53.6 billion revenue for government. The proposed site of the project is located 55 kilometres west of Apapa Port in Lagos.

A former Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, and his management team have had discussion centered on the take-off of the Badagry project, which was conceived in 2012 to take the pressure off the overstretched Lagos ports but up till now investors have not moved to the port site.

Recall that in 2016, the Federal Government conceived the idea of developing deep seaports in the country to position Nigeria as the hub of maritime activities in the West African sub-region.

However, in November 2012, APM Terminals and its consortium partners announced plans to develop the Badagry deep seaport.

In 2020, the NPA disclosed that the promoters paid $500,000 as a commitment deposit into an escrow account to signify their commitment towards the port project.

However, NPA kicked against the initial Outline Business Case (OBC) for the port, which has been reviewed to include the suggestions of the authority.

The Federal Government, however, has approved a concession arrangement for the development of the Badagry deep seaport project over a period of 45 years.

