Funding: Shippers’ Council Seeks 1% Of Freight Stabilisation Fee

The port economic regulator, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), whose major task is to ensure efficient service delivery, is pressing for collection of one percent Freight Stabilisation Fee (FSF) in the port order to end inadequate funding, which has hindered its mandate, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council is currently confronted with lack of adequate funding to discharge its mandate as the main source of revenue generation is the two per cent from the seven per cent’s Port Development Levy (PDL). However, the amount is not enough to implement the council’s mandate.

The council is the port economic regulator and a trade facilitator responsible for promoting fair trade practices in the industry among the service providers and consumers of shipping and port services. Its mandate is to establish an enabling environment for all stakeholders by instituting an efficient and effective economic regulatory system in the transport sector. Worried by inadequate funding, the council is currently pressing for one per cent Freight Stabilisation Fee (FSF) following the Steve Oransanya Report.

Prior to this move, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) recently recalled for the review of the Act, which established the council for its efficiency. For instance, a former Director General of the agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh, noted that the NSC Act was enacted through Decree 13 of 1978, saying that that modern-day reality may necessitate another look at the enabling Act. However, the Federal Government had said that the planned collection of the one per cent FSF by the council would begin in May 2024, stressing that the payment would not really add to the cost of doing business at the nation’s ports as all variables had been considered.

On the planned collection of one per cent freight stabilisation fee announced by NSC purportedly in line with the recommendation of the Steve Oronsaye Panel Report on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Agencies, Parastatals and Commissions, which was recently sanctioned for implementation by President Bola Tinubu, the council said that the collection would end its dependency from external sources. The Executive Secretary of the council, Pius Ukeyima Akutah, said at the NSC’s 2024 strategic management retreat held in Abeokuta, Ogun State that the new development was in line with the NSC Act.

According to him, the Oronsaye report had directed the council to be self funding and not be given any subvention. While explaining further that the NSC was currently running on handout of two per cent from the seven per cent port development levy, he explained that the fund was grossly inadequate to carry out its mandate.

Akuta explained: “The Oronsaye panel report is very clear on what Shippers Council should do, as much as other agencies have been merged together, some were completely disbanded, but the NSC under that report is suppose to generate its own revenue and be self funding. “It is now, more than ever before that the Council needs to raise its revenue profile. The percent freight stabilisation fee is a statutory funding for the agency, it is in our Act, but over time, the agency have not been able to implement that fee, now is the best time for us to go ahead and implement that.

“The two per cent of seven per cent Port Development Levy, which we have been using as source of funding for the council, we can then leave that, because according to Oronsaye Panel; we are not supposed to be given any subvention. “Once we achieve our one per cent freight stabilisation fee which is statutory. We are not going to be asking for the

Sufficient funding will empower the council to implement its statutory role as port economic regulator

two per cent port development levy anymore; then we can start looking also for other sources of funding, which we have responsibilities to fund the national budget and contribute to the national Gross Domestic Products (GDP). “What the Shippers Council would be doing is to ensure that we raise our revenue. Our regulations would be very friendly, they would be economic driven to ensure that we take up the role of a revenue generating agency and ensure that people profit from their investments.”

Further, Akutah explained that the development had the backing of the relevant authorities, noting that the NSC was too critical to the development of the port industry to lack the financial power and institutional wherewithal to fulfill its statutory duty. Meanwhile, House of Rep

resentatives Committee on Shipping Services had said that it would ensure the actualisation of one per cent freight standardisation fund for Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

The House Committee’s Chairman, Abdussamad Dasuki, noted that this was part of efforts to empower the council to perform its statutory role as port economic regulator, adding that the passage of the Nigerian Shipping and Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill into law would make provisions to shore up funding for the council. The chairman stressed that the committee would engage indigenous ship owners as it moves towards championing the cause for an indigenous maritime bank.

According to him, when signed into law, the statutory one per cent freight standardisation fund would take care of the challenge of inadequate funding for council. He said: “The whole idea is to stop the capital flight we have today in the sector. We look to have the support of not just the House of Representatives but of the National Assembly.”

