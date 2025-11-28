Funding Pullbacks Threatening HIV Gains In Africa, WHO Warns

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Africa’s hard-won progress against HIV was at risk unless countries urgently reinforce domestic financing, strengthen health systems and confront widening inequalities.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Mohamed Janabi, in a message to mark the 2025 World AIDS Day, noted that the African continent was facing an unprecedented HIV funding landscape that could undermine decades of progress.

Highlighting this year’s theme, “Overcoming Disruption: Transforming the AIDS Response,” Janabi stressed that the moment demands bold, self-reliant and innovative action.

He said: “On World AIDS Day, we renew our shared commitment to ending HIV in Africa, a challenge that persists, but one we have the power to overcome.

“This year’s theme challenges us to redefine our response to an unprecedented HIV funding landscape that is threatening decades of progress. These pullbacks make it more urgent than ever to safeguard the gains and protect lives.”

Dr Janabi noted that while external funding uncertainties pose serious risks, they also present an opportunity for African countries to build stronger, more integrated health systems.

“Across Africa, countries are working to embed HIV services within primary health care systems, ensuring inclusive, people-centred care. Sustaining this progress means protecting the infrastructure that supports testing, treatment and prevention, while accelerating access to innovation.”

The WHO official who further highlighted new prevention tools such as Lenacapavir, the long-acting HIV medicine requiring just two injections a year, commended South Africa for being the first African country to licence Lenacapavir for use to prevent HIV, with the hope that more African countries would follow their lead.

Warning against the growing dangers of misinformation, he stressed: “Misinformation can be as dangerous as service disruption. We must defend scientific freedom, promote evidence-based policies, and continue to support community and civil society leadership.”

He cited recent examples where youth networks used WhatsApp and local radio to promote treatment adherence.

Despite the challenges, Dr Janabi said Africa has recorded remarkable gains over the past decade, saying, “New HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths have each fallen by more than half since 2010. A total of 21.7 million people living with HIV now receive lifesaving antiretroviral therapy.”

While noting that community-led testing and integration with primary healthcare were transforming HIV service delivery, he celebrated Botswana’s milestone achievement.

“In Botswana, the achievement of Gold Tier status for eliminating mother-to-child transmission shows what sustained commitment can deliver.”

But he warned that the progress remains fragile, saying, “But progress remains fragile. We must act now to protect what has been achieved, and accelerate what remains unfinished.”

Dr. Janabi urged African governments and partners to take four critical steps: transform HIV response into sustainable, locally-led systems, through increased domestic investment and innovative financing; rebuild momentum by strengthening health systems to deliver reliable, equitable HIV and other health services for all; restore trust by tackling stigma, misinformation and discrimination, and defending human rights for marginalized groups; and confront inequality by prioritizing services for key populations, adolescent girls and young women, to ensure no one is left behind.

Reaffirming WHO’s commitment, he said: “As WHO, we stand ready to support countries and communities in transforming HIV services into resilient, inclusive and sustainable systems, especially through these changing times.

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. Together, we carry the hope, the strength and the resolve to go the distance, and end AIDS in Africa.”