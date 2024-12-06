Funding Paucity Biggest Challenge Hindering Women In Politics – WISCAR

Share

A head of its 16th Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference slated for Thursday, December 12, 2024, at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a non-profit organisation committed to equipping professional women to achieve leadership excellence, is getting ready to walk the talk by making sure that footprints of successful careers women in businesses, politics, the agric sector and other key spheres of the economy are put on the front burner.

Through its structured mentoring programmes and advocacy efforts, WISCAR has empowered over 15,000 professionals with the tools to navigate their careers, inspire change and contribute to nation-building.

However, the NGO is not yet satisfied with the stats reports about the key accomplishments, roles and achievements careers women have recorded in the country amidst the ongoing marginalisation and others against women based on the slogan:

‘It’s a man’s world!’ To WISCAR, successful career women’s prominent roles to push the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) beyond the limits to the next level, is being under reported in Nigeria, thus warranting the need for a paradigm shift.

WISCAR theme

While speaking on the theme of this year’s conference, WISCAR Founder and Chairperson, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola, said that the theme: ‘Fuelling Resilience: Empowering Diversity for Economic Success’, underscores the critical role of mentorship and diversity in driving personal and economic transformation.

She highlighted the conference’s significance: “Driving gender equality and economic inclusion is essential because true innovation, sustainable development, and national prosperity can only be achieved when women are included at all levels of leadership.

“Women make up half of our population, and excluding those limits progress. Our conference aims to equip women with the skills and networks to lead and foster inclusive governance.”

Marginalisation

Speaking further, Mrs. Oyagbola decried the treatment of women despite their never say die spirits to contribute immensely to the growth of the nation’s GDP from all walks of life.

In the political sphere, Oyagbola lamented the wide gap of inequality treatment women face in Nigerian politics, describing it as unacceptable, According to her, seeing the low representation of women in the National Assembly (NASS), the executive and in local government administrations has shown that Nigeria’s elective process and political structure are faulty, and needs urgent reviews, in line with the 35 per cent affirmative action policy.

The WISCAR Chairperson said: “Here, we have 17 per cent representation of women appointees in the local government areas. So even at the local government levels, our women are not given the opportunity of equal representation.

“For instance, at chairmanship positions at the LGA women representation is 3.7 per cent! That is unbelievable.” Oyagbola continued: “Let me also give you another statistics, women have only one per cent access when it comes to procurement contracts in this country.

“When you talk about political leadership, there are two ways for women to get there: one is through the elective process; the second is through appointments.

The elective process is very challenging and one of the biggest challenges of women in politics is funding.” According to her: “It’s money politics; you have to have billions, not millions. I mean I have worked for over 40 years, I don’t have billions.

I can’t even begin to talk about billions. All the things I have earned I earned them as a professional, based on my monthly salary which I saved. “It has enabled me to put food on the table and to do the basic things of life.

But I don’t have a store of wealth in a bank account that I can use for elections. “So, that is a very big barrier for women; getting that funding for women to be able to get into elections is difficult.”

Godfatherism

While speaking on Godfatherism in politics in the country, Oyagbola explained that: “There is also the aspect of godfatherism in politics. They say you cannot go far without having a godfather.

If a woman says she has a godfather, then kinds of nuances and imputations would be put on her regarding her role between her and that person and so on and so forth. So it’s a problem.

“If the woman even has her husband’s support and she’s married and she has children and let us assume she has put in place the necessary support structure to be able to take care of her children to free her up to be able to go for her political campaign train at midnight.

“Why must we have midnight meetings?” She emphasised that WISCAR is partnering with the United Nations on supply chain diversification that would see more women being included in the procurement contracts in the supply chain industry.

According to her: “We are partnering with United Nations women on a project we are driving which is an affirmative procurement project to try and get organisations to diversify their supply chains, to include more women.”

Gender equality improvement

While talking on the roles of successful career women in the private sector, the WISCAR founder rolled-out improved statistics about women, lauding Nigeria for being amongst the highest globally where successful careers women are sitting at the top of the ladder in the private sector businesses.

“But there is a point of light as I don’t want us to leave on a dismal note as there have been some sort of progress being made, especially in the private sector and especially, the financial services of the private sector due to certain advisory guidelines by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that we can now look up to our financial institutions and in many of our banks today, you will find a woman sitting there as managing director and that is a trend that is improving.

In the private sector, another statistic you can go away with is that in this sector, you have 29 per cent female representation, and our average in Nigeria is usually higher than the average globally.

So that is something we should be proud of,” Oyagbola added. “And also, another statistic we should go away with is that Nigerian women are very entrepreneurial. So in the whole entrepreneurship space, Nigerian women are leading in Africa and leading globally. We are about 36 per cent.

SDG targets

The entrepreneur, however, solicited for the prompt support of the Nigerian media to help propagate the active participation of women in all key aspects of the Nigerian economy in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 agenda targets.

“So in the future, there is a lot of work that needs to be done. And we have the 2030 agenda looking at us in terms of the sustainable development goals.

We only have six more years to close the inequality gap and we are far from it which is why distinguished members of the press and media should be interested in these issues and help us amplify the message out there that we are lacking behind and that something needs to change,” she said.

While quoting from the former Prime Minister of Britain, Mrs. Margaret Thatcher, who once said: “If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done ask a woman”, she said:

“So we are in the process of getting something done thanks to this administration’s fiscal policy.” WISCAR’s annual conference continues to serve as a platform for fostering gender inclusion, developing women leaders, and driving sustainable national development.

Share

Please follow and like us: