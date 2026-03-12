‘Funding Only Thing Holding Nolllywood Back’- Omotola

Veteran Nigerian actress and screen goddess, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has attributed Nollywood’s slower global growth, compared to the rise of Afrobeats to persistent funding constraints within the film industry.

Speaking on the Afropolitan Podcast, Omotola clarified that music production usually requires less money than film production, which makes it a lot simpler and easier for musicians to produce and release their work globally.

According to the thespian, one of the main factors contributing to Afrobeats’ quick global spread is the rise of viral, low-budget music material.

The mother of four pointed out that financing is frequently a significant barrier to Nollywood’s international expansion because filmmaking entails more complicated logistics, such as larger crews, cast members, and greater production costs.

This is as she added that without stronger financial backing and investment, the Nigerian film industry may continue to face challenges competing at the same global scale achieved by Afrobeats artists.

“What is holding Nollywood back is mostly funding. With music, it is not really as expensive to create. Except if you want to shoot lavish music videos, which are rare these days.

“Because easy viral ideas make more impact than packaged billion-dollar budget videos.

“So you notice that many artists are now just having fun in their house or with friends, recording it, and people like it because it is organic.

“But you can’t do that with film, unfortunately.” “The cheapest movie would probably still have like 30 cast and crew,” she explained