‘Funding Hurdle Accounts For Early Demise Of 55% MSMEs In Nigeria’ – NEXIM Bank MD

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Mallam Abba Bello, has identified the funding gap as a major hurdle faced by 55% Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

He linked the early demise of SMEs within five years of operation to a lack of access to finance. Abba spoke yesterday in Abuja when he declared open the SME export finance sensitisation forum organised by the bank in conjunction with GIZ Nigeria under the SEDIN Programme. He identified MSMEs as the backbone of the economy.

“Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) remain the backbone of Nigeria’s economy. Latest data states that Nigeria is home to over 41 million MSMEs, accounting for 96.9% of all registered businesses, contributing 48% to GDP, and employing 87.9% of the workforce.

Despite this immense contribution, 55% of MSMEs are affected by access to finance. Moreover, a significant percentage of SMEs fail within their first five years, largely due to limited access to finance, infrastructure deficits, excessive cost of doing business and regulatory burdens”, NEXIM bank MD said.

To tackle challenges faced by MSMEs, he said the bank, in conjunction with GIZ came up with an Excel program to identify and support export-ready MSME clusters across Nigeria.

“This is precisely why the EXCEL Programme was conceived in partnership with GIZ. The EXCEL Programme is a strategic initiative designed to identify and support export-ready MSME clusters across Nigeria.

Through a structured, digitally enabled framework, the programme will provide targeted training and access to tailored financial products—empowering MSMEs to scale and compete in international markets”.

“Globally, export financing has proven to be a powerful driver of economic growth; however, according to the World Bank, exports of goods and services contribute only about 7.64% to Nigeria’s GDP, which highlights the huge untapped potential of Nigeria’s MSME export sector, especially considering the size and diversity of the MSME sector. This underscores the transformative potential of programmes like EXCEL in unlocking the full value of our MSME sector”, he said.

He listed some of the NEXIM’s financial sources designed to assist MSMEs. This includes SME Export Facility (SMEEF), Women & Youth Export Facility (WAYEF), alongside NEXA digital platform, which offers MSMEs access to digital export and financial management services.

“These are designed to make export financing more accessible, transparent, and impactful. We are also getting set to begin the onboarding of our SME clients on the African Trade Gateway (ATG) to enhance their market access, improve payment systems and deepen intra-Africa trade”, he said.