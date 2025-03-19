Funding Cuts: Who Mulls Alternative Healthcare In Eastern Mediterranean Region

Share

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reiterated its commitment to respond to health emergencies in the Eastern Mediterranean region despite funding cuts and security concerns in the region.

Due to the United States announcement to withdraw funding, the WHO has had to consider the healthcare issues in the region and make sure that help gets to where they are most needed so as to maximise the use of available resources.

In a virtual health emergencies media briefing held yesterday, WHO’s Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Hanan Balkhy, said it was time for the crisis in Gaza to come to an end as hundreds of lives has been lost directly due to the crisis and lack of access to healthcare services.

Balky said the lack of funds was enormous and could bring about the closure of 80 per cent of WHO-supported essential healthcare services in Afghanistan by June this year and negatively impact gains made over decades in the fight against polio.

She said: “Across the Region, we are working hand in hand with Governments to strengthen capacities to prevent, prepare for, detect, respond to and recover from health emergencies. “Without WHO-led surveillance and earlywarning systems, diseases would spread undetected for longer, increasing our vulnerability to outbreaks and pandemics.

“Without Emergency Medical Teams, countries with weak health systems would no longer be able to manage large-scale crises. “Without WHO’s last resort supply chain and logistical support, hospitals in conflict zones would run out of fuel, supplies, essential medicines and oxygen.”

