Amid high expectations that the arts and culture sector will fare better this year, funding constraints, inadequate infrastructure, and lack of effective policies to promote and preserve intellectual property rights, remain top among the major challenges hampering development. “Piracy is still too rampant, now especially with inner city streets filled with sports/cafes illegally broadcasting content they did not licence or subscribe to. We need continued engagements across board and continued efforts to address these challenges, increase investment and reward innovative initiatives for the sector’s growth,” notes celebrated Nigerian filmmaker, television producer, writer and the founder/executive producer of Zuri24 Media, a content production company in Lagos, Femi Odugbemi.

He noted that the sector fared last year as well as can be expected, adding that there were gains in a few areas that are worth mentioning. “The renovation and revival of the National Theatre complex in Iganmu is a particular highlight of which I am happy. There is much progress as the private consortium rebuilding the theatre and creating an entertainment hub from its surrounding spaces are moving with good pace. It will change the landscape and expand performance spaces and arenas for big events which will in turn create employment and higher revenues in the sector. I am, in fact, most excited that the iconic theatre is finally going to regain its glory. That alone will lift the arts immeasurably. Nollywood also recorded a lot of exciting highlights. We have several films that grossed in hundreds of millions in 2023. “But the biggest success for me was the global artistic triumph of ‘Mami Wata’, the film by CJ Obasi. It means we are closer to one day breaking into the international nomination category of the Oscars. We can build on the success of this film by tracking the spaces it has travelled and modeling it for other emerging filmmakers with focus on creativity over commerce.

“Other sectors of our art industry remain vibrant even if underfunded. Lagos State did well to turn the sod on the film village project in Epe, which is a very important addition to the infrastructure investments that the film industry co to yes to need. I believe Kwara State as well has finished construction of several sound stages and leading filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has also built a fantastic film village and resort in Oyo State too,” he said. Odugbemi also noted that new art festivals and film events are emerging in places like Enugu, Abuja and Port-Harcourt, and the carnivals in Calabar and Uyo are amazing cultural displays boosting tourism and employing thousands as well. “And finally I am very excited by the new Ministry of Arts and the Creative Economy because we can focus on building on the possibilities of our creative industry to be a foundational cornerstone of a Nigerian economy diversified away from oil. Expectations in 2024 In terms of my expectations for the sector in 2024, I am excited by the vision of the new administrations both at the federal and state levels. Clearly those in governance no longer need any convincing to factor the creative industries into the economic models. That is very important because that also means they will be willing to invest time and resources to support its viability. With a dynamic young female Minister now at the helm of the Ministry designated for the creative economy, accountability becomes paramount. The creative industry demands more than vague assessments—it necessitates a measurable matrix for growth and success. To propel all our creative industry, especially Nollywood, into a new era of success and prosperity, we must inject fresh investments specifically into distribution infrastructure.

This will not only boost profits but also pave the way for larger-scale productions, international collaborations and elevating the industry on the global stage. It’s time we start being Intentional about a strategy to register presence in the major awards of the global film industry. That requires much more than creativity. It will take planning and investments and a national commitment beyond platitudes. Government intervention is pivotal, calling for a deliberate effort to create a supportive regulatory environment. Streamlining bureaucratic processes and robustly protecting intellectual property rights will fortify the foundation on which the creative industry stands and our path to achieving specific goals. The Nigerian Film Corporation should actively pursue many more international film treaties across the major film cultures United States, India, China and even particularly with neighboring countries like Ghana, Benin, Togo, Niger, and Chad. Strengthening these ties will open new avenues for collaborations, creating a regional synergy that benefits all parties involved. A focus on multilanguage accessibility to the best of Nollywood films is paramount. Dubbing and subtitling films for both local and foreign markets will not only broaden Nollywood’s global reach but also instill confidence in potential investors. As the industry flourishes internationally, it becomes an attractive prospect for those willing to commit resources. Moreover, capital investment in broadband technology is not just a luxury but a necessity.

It has the potential to transform the landscape of e-commerce, providing opportunities for young entrepreneurs to thrive and become creators of wealth and employers of labor. Accessible broadband will also expand the audience base, enabling more people to stream content seamlessly on various devices. The economic viability of content creation hinges on widespread access and a seamless viewing experience. By prioritizing these aspects in the coming year, we can lay the foundation for growth in the creative industry, that not only meets its objectives but surpasses them as a beacon of innovation and success.