Fundamentals Of The Electoral Bill, 2025 (II)

In part one of this series, we examined the proposed amendments related to the early release of funds to the electoral management body, as well as the accountability and discipline of Resident Electoral Commissioners, prisoners’ rights to vote, the submission of candidate names by political parties, and the documents required for voter registration.

Today, we will examine the new provisions concerning offences for nominating or fielding an unqualified candidate, the format of ballots and Party Identity, voter accreditation and ID – digital option, transmission of polling-unit results, INEC’s power to review declarations and returns, and the administrative registration of political parties.

Offence for nominating or fielding an unqualified candidate (Sections 29(8) & 29(9)) Section 29(8) of the Electoral Act 2022 states that a political party which submits a candidate’s name to the Commission, and if the candidate does not meet the qualifications specified in section 29 relating to eligibility, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N10,000,000.

According to the proposed amendment in section 29(8) of the Electoral Bill 2025, an unqualified candidate who presents themselves to a politi- cal party commits an offence and, if convicted, faces a fine of not less than N5, 000,000.

Additionally, section 29(9) of the Electoral Bill (retained from the existing 29(8)) makes it an offence for a political party to submit the name of an unqualified candidate to INEC, punishable on conviction by a fine of N10, 000,000. These provisions collectively penal- ise both the candidate and the party. The implication is that political parties must be diligent in screening candidates.

Format of Ballots and Party Identity

Section 42 (3) of the Electoral Act states that the Commission must, no later than 20 days before an election, invite in writing a political party that nominated a candidate to verify its identity as it appears on samples of relevant electoral materials prepared for the election.

The political party may respond in writing within two days of receiving the invitation to approve or disapprove its identity as shown in the samples. The Electoral Bill 2025 extends this timeframe. It specifies that the Commission shall, no later than 60 days before the election; formally invite a political party that has nominated a candidate to confirm its identity ap- pearing on samples of relevant electoral materials.

The Bill also extends the period within which the Commission must resolve issues concerning party identities on samples of electoral materials proposed for the election. It grants the Commission greater flexibility in preparing and printing ballot papers.

Additionally, it aims to prevent political parties from exploiting the provision to annul elections and waste taxpayers’ money.

Voter Accreditation & ID – Digital Option Added

Section 47 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022 states that a person wishing to vote must present himself with his voter’s card to a Presiding Officer for accreditation at the polling station within the constituency where his name is registered.

A new Section 47(1)(a) in the Electoral Bill 2025 now specifies that a person intending to vote in an election must present himself to a Presiding Officer for accreditation at the polling station within his constituency where his name is registered.

He must also provide one of the following forms of identification: (a) an electronically generated voter identification, including a downloadable voter card with a unique QR code; or (b) any other form of identification as may be prescribed in the section.

The section anticipates a situation in which the Commission may prescribe alternative forms of identification. The Commission may also remove the requirement for identifica- tion, as the voter’s name, photograph,

Section 77 is among the most innovative provisions in the bill, aimed at preventing seasonal migration in search of a platform to contest elections. It seeks to bring clarity and certainty to party membership

and biometrics are already stored in the BVAS.

Transmission of Polling-unit Results

Section 60(4) of the Electoral Act 2022 states that the Presiding Officer shall count and declare the results at the polling station. Section 60(5) of the same Act specifies that the Presiding Officer shall transmit the results, including the total number of accredited voters and the ballot counts, in a manner prescribed by the Commission.

In contrast, Section 60(5) of the Electoral Bill 2025 states that the Presiding Officer must “transmit” the pollingunit results, including the total num- ber of accredited voters, to the next level of collation.

The Bill replaces the existing word- ing that the Presiding Officer shall “transfer … in a manner prescribed by the Commission” with the obliga- tion to “transmit,” removing INEC’s discretion to choose the mode through guidelines. The Electoral Bill mandates a compulsory transmission duty.

The explanatory note to the bill defines “transmit” as meaning to send, trans- fer, or communicate from one person or place to another, either manually or electronically.

The implication is that the bill requires manual or electronic transmission of results. The explanatory note also states that the Commission can manually transmit the polling-unit results, including the total number of accredited voters, to the next level of collation.

The explanatory note must clarify the role of dual transmission and specify whether the collation of results will remain manual or whether duality will be introduced into the collation process.

Section 65 — INEC’s Authority to Review Declarations and Returns

Section 65(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 states that a returning officer’s decision is final on questions regarding unmarked or rejected ballots and the declaration or return of a candidate.

However, the Act also authorises INEC, within seven days, to review a declaration or return if it determines that the act was not voluntary (for example, under duress) or unlawful, contrary to law, regulations, guidelines, or the election manual. It further states that a tribunal or court may review the returning officer’s decision in an election petition.

However, a new Section 65(2) of the Electoral Bill now specifies that the decision of the returning officer shall be final on any questions related to — (a) unmarked ballot paper; (b) rejected ballot paper; and (c) declaration of candidates’ scores and the return of a candidate.

However, the Commission has the power to review, within seven days, the decision of the returning officer regarding ballots, upon receiving a report from its officials and confirming that a declaration or return may have been made — (a) under duress; or (b) knowingly and wilfully contrary to the procedures prescribed under section 62 (4) – (8) of this Act. The Act retains the Tribunal’s authority as the ultimate arbiter of election disputes.

It limits the powers of the Commission to review arising from reports of its officials on declarations and returns made under duress, or (b) knowingly and wilfully contrary to the post-election collation procedures.

Registration of Political Parties

Section 75(6) of the Electoral Act 2022 states that an application for registration as a political party shall not be processed unless proof of payment of the administrative fee, as determined by the Commission, is provided. Section 75(6) of the Electoral Bill 2025 removes the Commission’s discretion to set administrative charges.

It specifies that an application to register as a political party shall not be processed unless proof of payment of an administrative fee of N50,000,000 is shown.

The constitution liberalises the regime of party formation and encourages those who wish to establish political parties to do so.Section 76(6) aims to prevent individuals and associations from making the registration of political parties a mockery.

Party Membership Register: Mandatory Data Fields

Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2022 states that every registered political party must keep a register of its members in both paper and digital formats. Each party shall provide this register to the Commission no later than 30 days before the scheduled date for primaries, congresses, or conventions.

The Electoral Bill 2025 requires that each registered party maintain a digital register of members, listing details such as each member’s name, gender, date of birth, address, state, local government, ward, polling unit, National Identity Number (NIN), and photograph.

It also mandates that a membership card must be issued to anyone joining the party. Only members listed in the register submitted to the Commission will be eligible to vote or contest in primaries, congresses, and conventions.

If a party fails to submit its register to INEC within the required period—30 days before primaries or congresses—it will be disqualified from fielding a candidate for that election.

Additionally, for all intra-party elections (primaries, congresses, conventions), the party must use the same register submitted to INEC; no other lists are allowed. Section 77 is among the most innovative provisions in the bill, aimed at preventing seasonal migration in search of a platform to contest elections. It seeks to bring clarity and certainty to party membership.