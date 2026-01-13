Fundamentals Of The Electoral Bill, 2025 (1)

The coast is clear, and some Nigerians now understand the key issues in the Elec- toral Bill, 2025. As part of its processes and procedures, the Joint Committee of the National Assembly on Electoral Matters organised a series of public hearings and retreats on amendments to the electoral legal framework.

Some participants at these public hearings noted that the amendments have become cyclical and emphasised that a fundamental attitudinal shift is necessary to genuinely improve the country’s electoral system.

Others favoured a hybrid approach, updating effective parts of the Act to ensure smooth elections while also urging the political class to change their attitudes and recognise the elec- torate’s power as the ultimate author- ity in elections.

Before the current effort to amend the Electoral Act, there had been 12 previous amendments addressing is- sues that emerged during elections and those identified during the Act’s implementation. What are the main issues in the proposed amendment, and how might they affect the legal framework and electoral processes?

Are there con- tentious or unresolved matters that could hinder the passage of the Bill and cause additional delays, leading to further amendments?

Release of funds to INEC

Funds and early disbursement to the electoral management body are essential for effective planning and delivering quality elections.

The Electoral Bill 2025 clarifies the ambiguity in Section 3(3) of the Electoral Act by making it mandatory to disburse funds for general elections at least one year before polling day (the Bill uses the word ‘shall’).

Early disbursement of funds will allow the Commission to acquire and deploy electoral assets more efficient- ly, thereby reducing the uncertainty caused by late releases. This is a key demand of civil society groups and the electoral management body. Its inclu- sion is therefore a positive step.

Accountability and discipline of Resident Electoral Commissioners

The accountability and discipline of Resident Electoral Commissioners have been a concern and a source of friction between them and the Commission (the Chairman and National Commissioners). The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria appoints the Resident Electoral Commissioners.

Under section 6(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022, the Resident Electoral Commissioner appointed under the Constitution can only be removed by the President, acting on an address supported by a two-thirds majority of the Senate, requesting that the Resident Electoral Commissioner be removed for inabil- ity to perform the functions of the of- fice—whether arising from infirmity of mind or body, or any other cause— or for misconduct.

A new Section 6(2)(b) of the Electoral Bill states that a person appointed as a Resident Electoral Commissioner is answerable to and subject to discipline by the Commission.

While this clause clarifies the position of Resident Electoral Commissioners within the Commission’s hierarchy, it does not explain how the Commission can discipline a Resident Electoral Commissioner when it is not the appointing authority and cannot suspend or remove them from office.

The Electoral Re- form Committee proposed, and some civil society groups and organisations agreed, to amend the Constitution and the Electoral Act to enable the Commission to appoint Directors of Elections at the state level. This issue required a dual approach since the position of Resident Electoral Commissioners is a constitu- tional and legal matter.

The long-term strategy is to abolish the position of Resident Electoral Commissioners and allow the electoral management body to appoint Directors of Elections. These Directors of Elections will be accountable to the Commission and

Before the current effort to amend the Electoral Act, there had been 12 previous amendments addressing issues that emerged during elections and those identified during the Act’s implementation

subject to disciplinary action by the Commission.

National Register of Voters & Voter Registration: ID requirements (Section 10(2)(c))

Section 10(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 states that every applicant seeking registration under the continuous registration system must attend in person at the registration venue with one of the following documents: (a) birth certificate; (b) national passport, identity card, or driver’s licence; or (c) any other document that verifies the applicant’s identity, age, and nationality.

The proposed amendment to section 10(2)(c) of the bill introduces the National Identification Number (NIN) as an acceptable form of ID for voter registration. It specifies a Nigerian birth certificate, Nigerian passport, and an Affidavit of birth, and removes the requirement for “any other document” to prove age, identity, and nationality.

The effectiveness of the proposed amendment will be assessed in relation to the constitutional obligation of the Commission to organise and carry out the registration of qualified voters, as well as to prepare, maintain, and update the register of voters for any election under the Constitution.

The new amendments must also adhere to section 77(2) of the Constitution, which states that ‘every citizen of Nigeria, who has attained the age of eighteen years, residing in Nigeria at the time of the voter registration for election purposes, shall be entitled to be registered as a voter for that election.’

Furthermore, section 78 of the Constitution states that ‘the registration of voters and the conduct of elections shall be subject to the direction and supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission.’

Citizenship, therefore, underpins the foundation for registration. Restricting voter registration documents to Nigerian birth certificates, Nigerian passports, and an Affidavit of Birth may disadvantage some Ni- gerians in rural areas and those born abroad.

The main issue with voter registration is underage registration, which is actively supported by certain communities and politicians. Technology is gradually eliminating multiple registrations, and we must enhance advocacy and awareness in rural areas to ensure they accept the National Identification Number (NIN) as a valid form of ID for voter registration.

Prisoner voting – registration & residency (Section 12(1)(d) & 12(2)) Section 12(1)(d) and 12(2) of the Electoral Bill specify that a person is eligible to register as a voter if they are a Nigerian citizen, have reached the age of 18, and are normally resident in, employed in, and originate from the Local Government Area, Council, or Ward covered by the registration centre.

They must present themselves to the registration officers of the Commission for registration, provided that the Commission shall arrange for the registration of inmates in various correctional centres across Nigeria.

Additionally, such persons must not be subject to any legal incapacity to vote under any law, rule, or regulation in force in Nigeria. For registration purposes, an inmate shall be regarded as normally resident at the place where they are lawfully imprisoned or incarcerated.

The registration of prisoners and their voting rights have been contentious issues. It is recognised that they remain citizens despite their incarceration. Some are awaiting trial, while others have been convicted. Concerns arise regarding the logistics of their registration and voting processes.

Additionally, security issues are relevant to campaign activities within prisons and the security arrangements in jails. Since inmates originate from different states within the federation, should they be permitted to vote only in presidential elections? Should the electoral management body redraw its constituencies, and if so, how will votes for Senatorial, national, and State Assembly elections be allocated to these constituencies?

These issues require careful planning and cooperation among the electoral management body, security agencies, and the correctional ser- vices. While such measures are both desirable and aligned with good practice, their implementation must be thoroughly devised.

False information in candidates’ affidavits – Extant Section 29(5) & proposed 29(6)

Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022 grants locus standi to aspirants to challenge their party’s candidate who does not meet constitutional eligibility requirements.

If the court rules in favour of the complainant, it shall disqualify both the candidate and the sponsoring political party, then declare the candidate with the second-highest number of valid votes, who satisfies the constitutional requirements, as the election winner.

Section 29(6) of the Electoral Bill repeals the provision that designates the candidate with the secondhighest number of valid votes, meeting the constitutional requirements, as the winner of the election.

An aspirant who wins in court but returns empty-handed is unlikely to challenge the election outcome if his party and he are disqualified from deriving any benefit from the victory.

Part 2 of the Fundamentals of the Electoral Bill, 2025, will explore issues such as offences related to nominating unqualified candidates, the layout of ballot papers, voter accreditation, transmission of polling unit results, the power of INEC to review declarations and results, party membership registration, and the registration of political parties.