Fundamentals Of Electoral Bill (III)

The Electoral Bill (2025) currently under review by both Houses of the National Assembly, also includes important provisions on campaign financing, penalties for electoral misconduct, early voting, voter accreditation and voting procedures, disqualification and return of candidates, ballot boxes and voting devices, polling agents, and other related matters.

A clear understanding of these provisions, especially by the electoral management body, political parties, civil society groups, security agencies, and the public, is vital for their relevance and effective operation. The language of the Bill must also be clear and precise. An ambiguous provision can lead to confusion and absurdity, and the National Assembly may need to review and amend the law.

Campaign Finance – Increased spending limits and donations

The Electoral Bill raises the maximum permissible election expenses for candidates. This adjustment is driven by the country’s economic conditions and global financial trends, which make the current campaign spending limits in the Electoral Act unrealistic.

The new limits are listed below alongside the existing ones: President: N10 billion (up from N5 billion), Governor: N3 billion (up from N1 billion), Senate: N500 million (up from N100 million), House of Reps: N250 million (up from N70 million), State House of Assembly: N100 million (up from N30 million), Area Council Chair: N60 million (up from N30 million), Councillor: N10 million (up from N5 million), dona- tions to candidates by individuals: N500 million (up from N50 million). This indicates that candidates and their parties now need substantial funding, making electoral contests more demanding.

Penalties for Electoral Malfeasance

While awaiting the enactment of the Electoral Offences Commission Bill, the Electoral Bill 2025 increases penalties for various electoral offences.

Section 62(9) of the Bill states that if a returning officer or collation officer deliberately colludes or declares a false result, they commit an offence and, upon conviction, must serve a minimum of two years’ imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Section 74(2) of the same Bill states that a Resident Electoral Commissioner who wilfully neglects their duties as outlined in Section 74(1) commits an offence and, upon conviction, must be sentenced to a minimum of two years’ imprisonment, with no option of a fine.

Section 71(2) specifies that a Pre- siding Officer or collation officer who fails to stamp and sign a ballot paper result sheet announced by them without a lawful reason commits an offence and faces up to three years’ imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Section 89(4) states that offering or giving money or any material benefit to a delegate to influence the outcome of party primaries, Congresses, or conventions is a criminal offence. Upon conviction, the offender must be sentenced to two years’ imprisonment without the possibility of a fine.

The Bill amends Sections 119–133 to increase fines and prison sentences for various election offences (e.g., bribery/undue influence, ballot snatching/destruction, disorder at polling stations, impersonation, interference with materials, obstruction of election officials).

The overall aim is to make penalties stricter and more effective than those in the current Act. Passage of this section by both houses of the National Assembly will clearly demonstrate their commitment to clean elections.

Early Voting

Most civil society groups and or

ganisations support early voting for essential workers and election duty staff, arguing that it aligns with international best practices and will increase voter turnout. There is a proposal for new sections 44 and 45, which would state: “There shall be a date set aside for early voting, not later than 14 days before the election day.”

On the designated early voting date, eligible voters shall cast their votes prior to the election, following a procedure to be determined by the Commission. According to this section, the following persons are eligible for a pre-poll: (a) security personnel; (b) officials of the Commission; (c) accredited domestic observers; (d) accredited journalists; and (e) adhoc staff of the Commission.

A person listed on the early voter’s list shall not vote on the of- ficial day scheduled for the respec- tive election. Ballots for early votes shall not be counted until the day of the general elections. The challenge of early voting is both legal and logistical.

Section 26 of the Electoral Act 2022 states that all staff, electoral officers, pre- siding officers, returning officers, and security officials involved in conducting an election must affirm or swear an oath of loyalty and neutrality. This oath requires them not to accept bribes or gratification from anyone and to perform their duties impartially and in the best interests of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, without fear or favour.

The second issue relates to practical matters, including counting and storing votes, as well as deciding whether essential workers will be allowed to vote in all elections or only in presidential elections.

Accreditation of Voters and Voting Section 47(2) of the Electoral Act states that to vote, the presiding officer shall use a Smart Card Reader or any other technological device that may be prescribed by the Commission to verify, confirm, or authenticate the particulars of the prospective voter in the manner specified by the Commission.

Conversely, the Electoral Bill mandates that the presiding officer shall use a Bimodal Voter Accreditation System or any other technological device prescribed by the Commission for voter accreditation to verify, confirm, or authenticate the particulars of the prospective voter in accordance with the manner specified by the Commission. This aligns with the Commission’s current technological innovations.

Ballot Boxes and Voting Devices

Section 41 of the Electoral Act on “Ballot boxes and Voting devices” has been replaced by a new section titled: “Replacement of members”.

It states that if an elected member of a legislative house at any level of government resigns, dies, or is otherwise unable to serve before their term ends, except through a recall, the political party under which the member was elected shall have the authority to nominate a replacement from within the party, following the nomination process outlined in section 84.

The nomination must be made within 60 days after the seat is declared vacant by the presiding officer due to the member’s resignation, death, or incapacity. The National Chairman of the political party shall forward the name of the nominated replacement to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for approval and the issuance of a Certificate of Return.

Once ratified by INEC, the nominated individual shall be regarded as duly elected and sworn in accordingly, without the need for a by-election.

However, section 77 of the Constitution provides for the direct election of members to the Senate and the House of Representatives. It states that, subject to the provi- sions of the Constitution, every Senatorial district or Federal constituency established in accordance with Chapter V of the Constitution shall elect one member who shall be directly chosen for the Senate or the House of Representatives in a manner prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.

Any Nigerian citizen who has reached the age of 18 and resides in Nigeria at the time of voter registration for a legislative election shall be eligible to register as a voter. The provisions of the Act cannot override mandatory provisions of the Constitution.

The Constitution is the organic law of the land, and all other laws derive their authority and validity from the Constitution.

Counting of votes and forms Section 60 on “Counting of votes and forms” is amended by replacing subsection (3) with a new subsection (3) that states: The Commission shall electronically transmit the results from each polling station to the IREV portal in real time, and such transmission shall be – (a) mandatory; and (b) conducted simultaneously with the physical collation of results.

There are grey areas in the Electoral Bill that need clarification. There are constitutional overlaps because the Electoral Act cannot amend the Constitution. Civil society groups and organisations should strengthen advocacy for constitutional and electoral reforms and promote a clear understanding of the issues involved.