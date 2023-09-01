Fundamental Issues Confronting Fg Palliatives To S’east

Initial objective

The Federal Government should be familiar with the history of palliative distribution in Nigeria. The citizens equally need to jettison their carefree attitude this time, by demanding and insisting on accountability from the Governors who superintend over the distribution of the palliatives.

With the level of corruption Nigerians experienced during the ‘distribution’ of the COVID-19 palliatives all over Nigeria especially in the South-East, it is unfortunate that the Federal Government and the citizens of the various 36 states especially the five states of the South-East seem to be heading down the same old path.

Granted that the Federal Government and Nigerian citizens, especially the South-Easterners are not insane, but considering Albert Einstein’s definition of insanity which he described as “doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results”, the level of unpreparedness of the government and complacency among the citizens point to the same #EndSARS palliative disaster.

Though the #EndSARS pro- test carried out by the Nigerian youths was politically dragged into violence, one undeniable take-away from that episode was the reality of the deep-seated wickedness of the political class, especially those occupying public offices and their utter disregard for the plight and lives of Nigerians who they pretend to govern and represent.

The Federal Government, led by former President Muhammadu Buhari, had given out huge palliatives to state governors to help cushion the suffering of their people without bothering to supervise the implementation. Despite the fact that the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) dealt a huge blow to Nigerians, the palliatives meant to cushion the impact of the extended lock- down never got to them.

Diversion of palliatives

It took #EndSARS to expose that palliatives meant for the people did not get to them, as many states stacked palliatives in their warehouses, and some politicians in the state government stacked some in their homes. It took the mob action by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS to expose such locations, most of which they broke into and carted away the hidden palliatives.

While the pandemic raged, and while Nigerians were dying, politicians, especially those in the states, under the supervision of the governors, insensitively watched silently as the people were denied the full benefit of the palliatives released for them by the Federal Government, while party chieftains and politicians feasted on the palliatives.

Widespread fear

This time around, the Federal Government has disbursed huge amounts of money and food items as palliatives following the removal of petroleum subsidy. To- day, there is that pervading feeling that what happened during the COVID-19 palliative distribution will repeat, as many people are beginning to notice vivid indications that the process will turn out to be another charade.

The truth is that the experience of COVID-19 palliative distribution has left a sour taste in the mouth and an atmosphere of mutual distrust between the Governors especially in the South-East and the people they govern. This is largely because, none of the governors of the South- East has been able to outline how the much talked about palliatives will be distributed.

To crown this obvious repetition of the same old error, the Federal Government and the citizens are not demanding a transparent account of what the governors are doing so far. For governors, who publicly rejected the Federal Government’s Social Register that showed how the Federal Government identified poor Nigerians, the governors are yet to explain to their people how they manufactured their own State Social Registers to identify the poorest of the poor, as not many states in Nigeria have a valid social register.

The methodology they want to adopt for the disbursements is yet to be explained and is still questionable. The governors have refused to tell the people how they identified and categorized the poor in their states. They have refused to tell them the mechanism for distribution of the palliatives. These same governors have refused to tell their people when the distribution will commence.

As it stands today, nobody in Abia, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi and Anambra states has seen or heard if the palliatives have been distributed and nobody can identify any beneficiary so far. So far, some states have confirmed that they have received the first tranche of the N5 billion palliatives and food support. However, accountability goes beyond confirmation that one has received money or food items. It involves telling the people how you want to distribute the cash and food items so received.

Few questions

If various states have received N2 billion as some have confirmed, what is the plan for distribution? How did they generate their social registers since they rejected the Federal Government’s?

Modus operandi

How did the states/governors draw their social register to enable them to identify the poorest of the poor? What is the sharing formula adopted and the medium they want to use to distribute the cash and food items so that everyone, including those living in the remotest parts of the state will be accommodated? Are they using the traditional rulers as a medium? Are they using the churches as a medium?

Are they using the mosques? If they’re using the traditional rulers, who is supervising them? How sure are the state Governors that the traditional rulers will ensure equitable distribution in their various communities especially in suburbs where settlers dwell with indigenous people?

If they are going to use the churches or mosques as mediums, who is supervising those churches and mosques to avoid them introducing any religious or sentimental bias which will defeat the purpose of the palliatives? Again if they are using churches and mosques, what about people of other religions who may not be a dominant population in a particular region, especially practitioners of the African traditional religion.

The leader of the Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), Gooluck Ibem said that the silence and secretive nature of the governors of the South-East region in handling the subsidy removal palliatives was the main reason why COSEYL rejected the palliatives initially when it was announced because it was certain that the palliatives will end up in private homes, private shops, private warehouses and private pockets.

“The COVID-19 palliatives distribution was an eye-opener to many sincere Nigerians who care about our people. We all saw what people in the Presidency, the governors and their cronies did. “We all heard how money meant for the poor allegedly ended up in rich men’s pockets and food meant for the poor ended up in rich men’s homes and warehouses. Is that what we want again?

CSO’s view

“COSEYL called, pleaded, warned that the president should reverse the subsidy remove and place petroleum products at the former price, rather than giving out palliatives we know would be looted even before it gets to the target citizens across the various states.

“However, we’ll not allow such madness of stealing from the poor to happen again. Since the South- East governors have remained silent while other Governors have started distribution, we’ve already set up our monitoring team all over the states. “Nobody will deceive our people anymore.

They must account for every single grain and every kobo given to them by the Federal Government. We want to know from our Governors how they arrived at the people they’ll distribute the palliatives to. “Nobody has received a grain of rice in the South-East. We don’t care to know whether they got two billion or three billion, but they must explain to us how they arrived at the sharing formula or methodology.

“I assure you that nobody will steal this subsidy removal palliatives and remain the same because we’ll expose all of them from the Governors to their cronies. Anybody who tries to steal from the poor will be exposed and humiliated. “The money and the food items will not solve our problems but it must be given to those it is meant for.

Any big politicians planning to steal from the poor should get ready to face the shame and backlash. “We call on the media practitioners in the South-East to get ready to help us because what happened during the COVID-19 palliatives distribution is something we’ll never allow to happen again.”