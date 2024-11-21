Fund Diversion: Allegations Of Against Okowa Politically-Orchestrated – Aniagwu

Share

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Mr Charles Aniagwu, has weighed-in on allegations of funds diversion against a former governor of the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, describing it as politicallyorchestrated to smear his reputation.

Aniagwu, who was chief press secretary and commissioner for information under Okowa’s administration, challenged the accusers to show proof of the alleged funds diversion, warning that they would stop at nothing to sue those involved.

Aniagwu disclosed this on a national television programme monitored in Asaba. According to him, I stand before you today with a deep sense of responsibility to address certain issues and set the record straight regarding the administration of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa during his eight years as governor of Delta State.

“As someone who served as commissioner for information and as chief press secretary under that administration, I speak not from hearsay but from first-hand experience.

“Governor Okowa’s administration received approximately N2.6 trillion over its eight years. This sum was prudently allocated to salaries, pensions, capital projects and critical interventions.

“To be specific, over N628 billion went to salaries and wages. Around N249 billion was used to settle pensions and emoluments and grants. More than N729 billion was invested in transformative capital projects, reshaping the state’s infrastructure.

Additionally, N221 billion was allocated to the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) for targeted development and approximately N490 billion went towards debt servicing and deductions.

Share

Please follow and like us: