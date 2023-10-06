FUNAAB Approves Niqab With Stringent Measures for Female Muslim Students

..MURIC Kicks Against Controversial Clause

The Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) says students can now use niqab (veil) on the institution’s premises amid stringent conditions which include that they must not use it during examinations and continuous assessments. The Senate of the institution made this recommendation and more regarding the niqab at a special meeting held over the weekend recently.

New Telegraph reports that there have been back and forth engagements following the ban of niqab in the federal university, with Muslim students and groups raging against the decision. It was reported earlier how the FUNAAB management listed niqab among banned and ‘indecent’ dresses in a billboard manned strategically on the school premises.

During the special meeting of the Senate, it was agreed that students using the niqab (veil) must register with the Student Affairs Division through a recognized religious body on Campus. “He/she must identify him/herself facially and with his/her identity card to the security personnel at the gate of the University,” a memo written by the Registrar and Secretary to the Senate, Bola Adekola, read.

It added: “Any student using veil is free to use it while in open places or moving around the campus. He/she must identify him/herself facially and with his/her identity card at the entry point of public facilities such as classrooms, laboratories, lecture theatres, clinic, farms, etc; “He/she must facially identify him/ herself and with his/her identity card and must not use the veil during Continuous Assessment Test (CAT) and examinations and can sit in the front row of the class.

“Facial identification of veiled female students should be done by either female security personnel, female staff or any responsible female student.” Muslim News learnt that the de- cisions were communicated to the chairman and members of senate for implementation. Meanwhile, a Muslim rights group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has reacted to the decision of FUNAAB’s Senate, noting that the clause that prevents students from writing examinations and tests after a series of checks and identification is an avoidable duplication.

The group made this known in a press release issued by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Saturday, September 30, appealing to the Senate to review that controversial aspect of their decision. “The Senate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) yesterday issued a circular in which it partially approved the use of niqab (veil) for female Muslim students of the institution who wish to use it.

“While we appreciate the university’s senate and management for making this compromise, we wish to place it on record and to request the university to take a second look at the conditionalities, particularly item No. 5 of FUNAAB circular Ref FUNAAB/ REG/S&A/58/III dated yesterday, 29th September, 2023. The circular was signed by the University Registrar and Secretary to Senate, Bola Adekola,” MURIC’s statement said.

“We are deeply disturbed by one of the conditionalities contained in the circular which requires a veiled female Muslim student to remove the veil during examinations and tests af- ter being checked before entering. This is an avoidable duplication. “To be specific, item No. 5 of the circular reads, ‘He/she must facially identify him/herself and with his/her identity card and must not use the veil during Continuous Assessment Test (CAT) and Examinations and can sit in the front row of the class.