FULL TEXT: Tribunal Ruling Affirming Peter Mbah As Enugu Governor

On Thursday, The Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal upheld the election of Peter Mbah of the People’s Democratic Party as the authentic winner of the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

The three-member tribunal led by Kudirat Akano, while delivering the judgement, dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Chijioke Edeoga.

It would be recalled that Edeoga approached the election petition tribunal following the declaration of Mbah by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election with 160,895 votes.

Edeoga, however, came second with 157,552 votes, while Frank Nweke of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 17,983 votes to claim distance third.

READ ALSO:

LP and Edeoga had approached the tribunal seeking to disqualify Mbah and declare him the winner of the election.

Edeoga claimed to have polled the highest valid votes cast in the election.

The petitioners also challenged the candidacy of Mbah over an alleged forgery of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

The tribunal, however, ruled that Edeoga and his party failed to prove their case.

The court held that Mbah met the minimum requirement to stand for election, which is a school certificate or its equivalent.

Download the full text of the judgement here.