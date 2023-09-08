FULL TEXT: PEPT Judgment Affirming Tinubu As Duly Elected President

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Wednesday affirmed the election victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the five-member tribunal panel presided by Justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed the three different petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory.

The petitioners’ complaints against Tinubu included his failure to receive 25% of the votes cast in the federal capital territory (FCT), his forfeiture of $460,000 in the US, his allegedly forged academic records, and his disqualification as a result of Kashim Shettima’s double nomination.

The petitioners also challenged the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit election results electronically.

However, the tribunal on Wednesday declared that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) had all failed to present sufficient evidence to support the claims made in their respective petitions.

The presidential tribunal held that all three petitions were “devoid of merit”.

Read the full judgement here