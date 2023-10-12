Full Text: ‘Isese’ Worshipper, Tani Olohun Apologises To Ilorin Muslims

Isese adherent worshipper, Adegbola Abdulazeez, also known as Tani Olohun has expressed deep regret for his past actions and offered a sincere apology to the Muslim community, Islamic clerics, and the people of the Ilorin Emirate in Kwara State.

New Telegraph recalls that the Kwara State Police Command arrested and detained three practitioners of the Isese indigenous religion in the state, which included Tani Olorun, Madam Efunsetan Abebi Aniwura Olorisha, also known as Iya Osun, and Chief Ademola Olawoore, also known as Baba Tede.

The three Isese adherents were remanded in a correctional facility in Ilorin, Kwara State, for allegedly insulting prominent Muslim clerics of the state.

They were arrested and remanded for allegedly planning to start a war in Ilorin city, the Kwara State capital, by “inviting other traditional and idol worshippers to assemble in Ilorin on the 20th of August, 2023.”

In a new twist, however, Tani Olohun, in a letter dated October 9, 2023, and written by one of his lawyers, Muftau Olufela Olobi, directed his apologies to the Association of Proud Sons and Daughters of Ilorin Emirate, as well as to all Muslim clerics and adherents worldwide.

The lawyer who said his client has genuinely repented expressed regret over the mixed reactions and the misrepresentation of facts that followed his client’s arrest. He emphasized that Tani Olohun would demonstrate different actions once he regains his freedom.

The apology letter reads:

“That consequent upon the fact that we appeared as a counsel for Our client during the first day of his arraignment at the Chief Magistrate Court, Ilorin in suit No MCIA/699C/23 we are aware that ‘Our client’ was remanded in Federal Correctional Centre since 17th day of August 2023 till this present moment.

“We are also aware that the case has generated a lot of campaigns of calumny and misrepresentation of facts from some faceless individuals against your good intentions for sanity, peace and decorum to prevail not only in florin but the entire country.

“It is heartwarming and joyful that the aged biological mother of Our client (Alhaja Nafisat Adegbola) had, despite her health challenges, travelled from Ibadan to Ilorin to make a passionate appeal and tender an unreserved apology for herself (being the biological mother) and on behalf of ‘Our clients’.

“Furthermore, in furtherance of genuine intention, sobriety, clear, sincere and unequivocal apology of Our client, he has formally mandated and instructed us to, on his behalf, write this letter of further personal apologies.

“With humility, we are making our reliance for the basis of this letter on the provisions of the noble Holy Quran on forgiveness by commending you to the following provisions.

“Quran chapter 2:175 (Suratul Al-Baqarah), Quran 3:135 (Suratul Al-Imran), Quran 4:106 (Suratul An-Nisah), Quran 5:9 (Suratul Al-Maidah) Quran 8:33(Suratul Al-Anfl) etc.

“Conclusively, we, on our part, join Our client to tender an unreserved apology with the assurances that when Our client regains his freedom, further steps will be taken by him to exhibit the fact that Our client has not only genuinely repented but has been purged of his encumbrances and totally remorseful,” it added.

See the copy of the letter below: