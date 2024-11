Full Results: Aiyedatiwa Clears 18 LGAs In Ondo Election

Share

The governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo election, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has won in 18 Local Government Areas, in the gubernatorial election in the state.

Aiyedatiwa, is currently taking the lead ahead of Agboola Ajayi of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), according to the results submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

See results below:

IFEDORE LG

APC 14,157

PDP 5,897

ONDO EAST LG

APC 8,163

PDP 2,843

ILE OLUJI/OKE IGBO

APC 16,600

PDP 4,442

IDANRE LG

APC 9,114

PDP 8,940

IRELE LGA

APC 17,117

PDP 6,601

AKOKO SOUTH WEST LGA

APC 29,700

PDP 5,517

OWO LGA

APC 31,914

PDP 4,740

ONDO WEST LGA

APC 20,755

PDP 6,387

ZLP 1,972

AKOKO SOUTH EAST LGA

APC 12,140

PDP 2,692

AKOKO NORTH WEST LGA

APC 25,010

PDP 5,502

AKURE SOUTH LGA

APC 32,969

PDP 17,926

AKOKO NORTH EAST LGA

APC 25,657

PDP 5,072

OSE LGA

APC = 16,555

PDP= 4,472

OKITIPUPA LGA

APC= 26,811

PDP= 10,233

ODIGBO LGA

APC = 26, 683

PDP= 9,348

ILAJE LGA

APC = 24, 474

PDP = 3, 632

ESE-ODO LGA

APC = 14, 511

PDP= 7, 814

