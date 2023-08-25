Full Profiles Of Soldiers Killed In Niger Plane Crash

Following a mass funeral conducted by the Nigerian military on Friday for the soldiers who died in an ambush and plane crash in the Chukuba region of Shiroro Local Government in Niger State, here are the full profiles of the falling heroes.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Army suffered an ambush in the State that cost 14 soldiers their lives and injured seven others.

The Nigerian Air Force sent out an evacuation plane, which tragically crashed and killed everyone on board, including the two pilots and two crew members.

Below are the full profiles of the deceased soldiers killed in the plane crash as released by the Nigerian military.

LATE MAJOR SEGUN ABIODUN ONI (N/14427) AND OTHERS

1. Late Major Segun Abiodun Oni was born on 20 December 1986 in Benin City and hailed from Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State. He attended Ebenezer Nursery and Primary School in Ilorin from 1992 – 1998, where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate; thereafter, he proceeded to Nigerian Military School Zaria from 1999 – 2004 for his West African School Certificate. The late senior officer was granted Regular Combatant Commission on 17 September 2011 in the rank of second lieutenant. He was of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps and rose to the rank of Major effective 8 July 2020. Late Major Segun Abiodun Oni died on 13 August 2023.

2 The late senior officer has attended several courses and performed credibly, notable amongst are Young Officer’s Course Infantry, Basic Airborne and Rigger Course, Platoon Commander Battle Course in the United Kingdom, Ranger and Special Purpose Commando Course in Belarus, Green Barret Special Forces Course in the United States of America, Counter Terrorist Course in South Africa and Junior Staff Course. During his Junior Staff Course, he was remarked as a smart, energetic and hardworking officer who exhibited good military bearing and leadership qualities worthy of praise.

3. Late Major Segun Abiodun Oni proved his mettle as a professional soldier while in Service and held several appointments. Notably are, Platoon Commander 72 Special Forces Battalion, Company Second in Command Armed Forces Special Forces Battalion, Second in Command Defence Headquarters Special Operations Forces Battalion. As Platoon Commander in 72 Special Forces Battalion, he was described as a very hardworking officer whose personal integrity was exemplary. As Second in Command Defence Headquarters Special Operations Forces Battalion, he exhibited a high sense of commitment and intelligence in the discharge of his basic responsibilities and assigned tasks. His combat operations capability was impeccable and outstanding. He demonstrated awesome tactical knowledge and good administration, which kept his subordinates always in high morale and, in turn, yielded several operational successes.

In recognition of his distinguished service to the Nation, he was bestowed with the following decorations: River Niger Star, Passed Junior Staff Course, Golden Jubilee Medal, Centenary Medal and General Operations Medal.

LATE FLIGHT LIEUTENANT ALFRED ANTHONY DURYUMSU (NAF/4481)

1. Late Flight Lieutenant Alfred Anthony Seth Duryumsu was born on 19 February 1995 at Dengi. He hailed from Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State. He was enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force as a member of the Nigerian Defence Academy 64 Regular Course on 22 September 2012 and commissioned Pilot Officer on 16 September 2017. He was promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant on 22 September 2022. He held a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the Nigerian Defence Academy. Kaduna.

2. The late officer had attended several courses, including the Primary Flying Training at 401 Flying Training School Kaduna, the Flight Safety Officers’ Course at the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety Kaduna and Basic Helicopter Flying Training in the USA. Similarly, he attended the MI-171 Helicopter Conversion Course, MI-171E Co-Pilot Training at 201 Composite Group Bauchi, and Air to Ground Integration Specialist and Qualification Course in Kaduna. Additionally, the late officer had undergone the Air to Ground Tactical Communication Course at Army War College Nigeria, Helicopter Instructor Pilot Training at International Helicopter Flying School, Enugu and MI-171E Recurrency Simulation Training at Czech Republic.

Until his demise, the officer had served in 401 Flying Training School as a Student Pilot, 201 Composite Group, Bauchi, as well as 115 Special Operations Group, and Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, Port Harcourt, as a squadron pilot and safety officer, respectively. He was a brilliant, intelligent and highly resourceful officer with strong leadership skills who had shown a high level of initiative in the performance of his official duties. He was diligent and had demonstrated a high level of expertise and professionalism as a pilot. He was a highly dedicated, resourceful and gallant officer who had actively participated in military operations, including Operations HADARIN DAJI, HADIN KAI, WHIRL PUNCH, and SAFE HAVEN, amongst others. The late Flight Lieutenant Duryumsu was single, and he loved flying, reading, travelling and badminton.

LATE FLIGHT LIEUTENANT IBRAHIM ABUBAKAR ADAMU (NAF/4521)

1. Late Flight Lieutenant Ibrahim Abubakar Adamu was born on 19 September 1993 at Burra. He hailed from Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State. He was enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force as a member of the Nigerian Defence Academy 64 Regular Course on 22 September 2012 and commissioned Pilot Officer on 16 September 2017. He was promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant on 22 reading. September 2022. He held a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical/Electronics) degree 4. from the Nigerian Defence Academy.

2. The late officer had attended several courses, including the Primary Flying Training at 401 Flying Training School Kaduna, the Flight Safety Officers Course at the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety Kaduna and the Instrument Rating Course at the United States of America. Similarly, he attended the MI-171 Helicopter Air Training Course in the Czech Republic, the MI-171E Co-Pilot Training at 201 Composite Group as well and the MI-171E Recurrency Simulation Training in the Czech Republic.

3. The late officer served at 401 Flying Training School Kaduna as a Student Pilot, and at 303 Medium Airlift Group Ilorin as an Administrative/Operations Officer. Equally, late Fight Lieutenant Adamu served at 201 Composite Group, Bauchi and 115 Special Operations Group, Port Harcourt, as a Squadron Pilot. Late Flight Lieutenant Adamu was a highly focused, intelligent and goal-oriented officer who would go the extra mile to achieve results. He was a sincere, humble and result-oriented officer who believed in teamwork. He was a highly resourceful and determined officer who had actively participated in military operations, including Operations HADARIN DAJI, HADIN KAI, WHIRL PUNCH, and SAFE HAVEN, amongst others. In the course of his military career, he displayed a high level of professionalism as a pilot.

LATE LIEUTENANT GBENGA MICHAEL ODUSAMI (N/17314)

1. Late Lieutenant Gbenga Michael Odusami was born on 20 May 1993 in Lagos and hailed from Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State. He obtained his Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree in Chemistry from the Nigerian Defence Academy in 2018. The late officer was granted Regular Combatant Commission as a member of Regular Course 65 on 6 October 2018 in the rank of second lieutenant. He was of the Nigerian Army Infantry and was recently promoted to captain, effective 21 September 2023. Until his death, he was serving at Defence Headquarters Special Operations Forces Brigade from 19 October 2022. Late Lieutenant Gbenga Michael Odusami died on 13 August 2023.

2. The late officer has attended several courses and performed creditably. Some of the courses include Special Counter Terrorist Training in Pakistan, Young Officers’ Course (Infantry), Company Amphibious Operations Course and Basic Airborne Course. During his Company Amphibious Operations Course, he was said to be a verified strong swimmer, and he maintained his Class One rating throughout the course with ease. He was described as a disciplined and unassuming officer in his Young Officers’ Course report, which was confirmed during his Basic Airborne Course. He successfully went through rigorous ground training and also satisfied the five airborne jumps requirement to earn the Nigerian Army’s prestigious airborne badge.

3. Late Lieutenant Gbenga Michael Odusami proved his mettle as a professional soldier as a Platoon Commander at 103 Battalion, where he was found to be a focused and hardworking officer with a high sense of military bearing. He was noted to be proactive in identifying and assessing security challenges in his area of responsibility.

He was also a Platoon Commander in 153 Task Force Battalion, where he was noted with an exceptionally high ability for navigation and map reading, which he brought to bear during operations. As a Platoon August Commander in the Defence Headquarters Special Forces Battalion, he conducted several operations leading to the neutralisation and capture of several bandits and paid the supreme price in one of such operations.

1. Late Major Segun Abiodun Oni was born on 20 December 1986 in Benin City and hailed from Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State. He attended Ebenezer Nursery and Primary School in Ilorin from 1992 – 1998, where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate; thereafter, he proceeded to Nigerian Military School Zaria from 1999 – 2004 for his West African School Certificate. The late senior officer was granted Regular Combatant Commission on 17 September 2011 in the rank of second lieutenant. He was of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps and rose to the rank of Major effective 8 July 2020. Late Major Segun Abiodun Oni died on 13 August 2023.

2 The late senior officer has attended several courses and performed credibly, notable amongst are Young Officer’s Course Infantry, Basic Airborne and Rigger Course, Platoon Commander Battle Course in the United Kingdom, Ranger and Special Purpose Commando Course in Belarus, Green Barret Special Forces Course in the United States of America, Counter Terrorist Course in South Africa and Junior Staff Course. During his Junior Staff Course, he was remarked as a smart, energetic and hardworking officer who exhibited good military bearing and leadership qualities worthy of praise.

3. Late Major Segun Abiodun Oni proved his mettle as a professional soldier while in Service and held several appointments. Notably are, Platoon Commander 72 Special Forces Battalion, Company Second in Command Armed Forces Special Forces Battalion, Second in Command Defence Headquarters Special Operations Forces Battalion. As Platoon Commander in 72 Special Forces Battalion, he was described as a very hardworking officer whose personal integrity was exemplary. As Second in Command Defence Headquarters Special Operations Forces Battalion, he exhibited a high sense of commitment and intelligence in the discharge of his basic responsibilities and assigned tasks. His combat operations capability was impeccable and outstanding. He demonstrated awesome tactical knowledge and good administration, which kept his subordinates always in high morale and, in turn, yielded several operational successes.

In recognition of his distinguished service to the Nation, he was bestowed with the following decorations: River Niger Star, Passed Junior Staff Course, Golden Jubilee Medal, Centenary Medal and General Operations Medal.

LATE FLIGHT LIEUTENANT ALFRED ANTHONY DURYUMSU (NAF/4481)

1. Late Flight Lieutenant Alfred Anthony Seth Duryumsu was born on 19 February 1995 at Dengi. He hailed from the Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State. He was enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force as a member of the Nigerian Defence Academy 64 Regular Course on 22 September 2012 and commissioned Pilot Officer on 16 September 2017. He was promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant on 22 September 2022. He held a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the Nigerian Defence Academy. Kaduna.

2. The late officer had attended several courses, including the Primary Flying Training at 401 Flying Training School Kaduna, the Flight Safety Officers’ Course at the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety Kaduna and Basic Helicopter Flying Training in the USA. Similarly, he attended the MI-171 Helicopter Conversion Course, MI-171E Co-Pilot Training at 201 Composite Group Bauchi, and Air to Ground Integration Specialist and Qualification Course in Kaduna. Additionally, the late officer had undergone the Air to Ground Tactical Communication Course at Army War College Nigeria, Helicopter Instructor Pilot Training at International Helicopter Flying School, Enugu and MI-171E Recurrency Simulation Training at Czech Republic.

Until his demise, the officer had served in 401 Flying Training School as a Student Pilot, 201 Composite Group, Bauchi, as well as 115 Special Operations Group, and Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, Port Harcourt, as a squadron pilot and safety officer, respectively. He was a brilliant, intelligent and highly resourceful officer with strong leadership skills who had shown a high level of initiative in the performance of his official duties. He was diligent and had demonstrated a high level of expertise and professionalism as a pilot. He was a highly dedicated, resourceful and gallant officer who had actively participated in military operations, including Operations HADARIN DAJI, HADIN KAI, WHIRL PUNCH, and SAFE HAVEN, amongst others. The late Flight Lieutenant Duryumsu was single, and he loved flying, reading, travelling and badminton.

LATE FLIGHT LIEUTENANT IBRAHIM ABUBAKAR ADAMU (NAF/4521)

1. Late Flight Lieutenant Ibrahim Abubakar Adamu was born on 19 September 1993 at Burra. He hailed from Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State. He was enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force as a member of the Nigerian Defence Academy 64 Regular Course on 22 September 2012 and commissioned Pilot Officer on 16 September 2017. He was promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant on 22 reading. September 2022. He held a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical/Electronics) degree 4. from the Nigerian Defence Academy.

2. The late officer had attended several courses, including the Primary Flying Training at 401 Flying Training School Kaduna, the Flight Safety Officers Course at the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety Kaduna and the Instrument Rating Course at the United States of America. Similarly, he attended the MI-171 Helicopter Air Training Course in the Czech Republic, the MI-171E Co-Pilot Training at 201 Composite Group as well and the MI-171E Recurrency Simulation Training in the Czech Republic.

3. The late officer served at 401 Flying Training School Kaduna as a Student Pilot, and at 303 Medium Airlift Group Ilorin as an Administrative/Operations Officer. Equally, late Fight Lieutenant Adamu served at 201 Composite Group, Bauchi and 115 Special Operations Group, Port Harcourt, as a Squadron Pilot. Late Flight Lieutenant Adamu was a highly focused, intelligent and goal-oriented officer who would go the extra mile to achieve results. He was a sincere, humble and result-oriented officer who believed in teamwork. He was a highly resourceful and determined officer who had actively participated in military operations, including Operations HADARIN DAJI, HADIN KAI, WHIRL PUNCH, and SAFE HAVEN, amongst others. In the course of his military career, he displayed a high level of professionalism as a pilot.

LATE LIEUTENANT GBENGA MICHAEL ODUSAMI (N/17314)

1. Late Lieutenant Gbenga Michael Odusami was born on 20 May 1993 in Lagos and hailed from Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State. He obtained his Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree in Chemistry from the Nigerian Defence Academy in 2018. The late officer was granted Regular Combatant Commission as a member of Regular Course 65 on 6 October 2018 in the rank of second lieutenant. He was of the Nigerian Army Infantry and was recently promoted to captain, effective 21 September 2023. Until his death, he was serving at Defence Headquarters Special Operations Forces Brigade from 19 October 2022. Late Lieutenant Gbenga Michael Odusami died on 13 August 2023.

2. The late officer has attended several courses and performed creditably. Some of the courses include Special Counter Terrorist Training in Pakistan, Young Officers’ Course (Infantry), Company Amphibious Operations Course and Basic Airborne Course. During his Company Amphibious Operations Course, he was said to be a verified strong swimmer, and he maintained his Class One rating throughout the course with ease. He was described as a disciplined and unassuming officer in his Young Officers’ Course report, which was confirmed during his Basic Airborne Course. He successfully went through rigorous ground training and also satisfied the five airborne jumps requirement to earn the Nigerian Army’s prestigious airborne badge.

3. Late Lieutenant Gbenga Michael Odusami proved his mettle as a professional soldier as a Platoon Commander at 103 Battalion, where he was found to be a focused and hardworking officer with a high sense of military bearing. He was noted to be proactive in identifying and assessing security challenges in his area of responsibility.

He was also a Platoon Commander in 153 Task Force Battalion, where he was noted with an exceptionally high ability for navigation and map reading, which he brought to bear during operations. As a Platoon August Commander in the Defence Headquarters Special Forces Battalion, he conducted several operations leading to the neutralisation and capture of several bandits and paid the supreme price in one of such operations.