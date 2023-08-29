Full Profile Of New NDDC Board Chairman, Chiedu Ebie

Chiedu Ebie, the newly appointed Board Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) full profile and things you may not know about him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named Ebie as the new Chairman of the board and saddled with the responsibility to

The new appointments, according to the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, take effect immediately.

Below is the profile and some things you may not know about the new NDDC Chairman who hails from Detail State.

1. Chiedu Ebie is a 52-year-old lawyer, oil and gas executive, entrepreneur and public servant. He served as the former Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta State.

2. He attended the University of Benin and the Nigerian Law School. He thereafter practiced law as a corporate and commercial lawyer in Lagos.

3. Ebie worked briefly in the legal department of Broad Bank of Nigeria and as company secretary of the holding company for one of the country’s major newspapers.

4. He went ahead to become a partner at the law firms Okonjo, Odiawa & Ebie, and Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors.

5. While at these firms, he also served as a part-time managing director for Millennium Oil and Gas Company Limited, eventually transitioning to a full-time role. Subsequently, he took on the position of managing director and chief executive officer of Millennium Oil and Gas.

6. As part of his new role in the oil and gas industry, he oversaw a Nigerian indigenous hydrocarbon exploration and production company, which maintains offices in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

7. Ebie has been extensively involved in the development of this asset, with plans for commercial production from the Oza asset commencing in Q1 2015.