…Full Lockdown As Shops, Schools, Banks Closed

There was total lockdown in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, yesterday as residents decided to withdraw from their daily businesses and operations in solidarity with the #FreeNnamdiKanu march being championed by human rights activist Omoleye Sowore.

The roads were virtually empty except for the occasional movement of tricycles and a few vehicles. Similarly, schools, both private and public, did not open for studies.

Some of the schools had, over the weekend, sent messages to parents asking them not to bring their children and wards to school yesterday because of the #FreeKanu protest.

Although, there were no processions yet as of the time of filing this report, the mood in the capital city suggested that residents were supportive of the protest.

A convoy of joint security patrol vans was sighted along Uwakala Road, probably monitoring the situation. Traders at the popular Isigate market did not show up for business, as their wares and tables were all covered.