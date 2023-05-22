Full Lists Of Nigerian Idol Season 8 Contestants (Video)

As season 8 of the much anticipated Nigerian Idol is set to hit the Television screen, here are the top 10 contestants with promising music talent who made it through the four weeks of rigorous auditions.

The selected 10 contestants among millions of individuals who troop out to the venue of the audition in Lagos are to compete to be the next face of the Nigeria Idol for another 365 days.

New Telegraph understands that the contestants were carefully selected and announced by the judges of the reality TV show which includes, D’banj, Simi, and Obi Asika on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Unfortunately, out of 29 contenders who made it to the last round of theatre in the week 10 were listed among the top finalist while 19 others did not make it to the live shows.

Below are the names of those who made it to the live performance show to compete for the grand prize Abraham, Chisom, Constance, Goodness, and Ose Daniel, while Precious Mac, Quest, Raieny, Savy Henry, and Victory, on the other hand, succeeded after rigorous auditions and numerous obstacles to the live show.