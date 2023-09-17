Full Lists Of New NNPCL Senior Management Staff

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has implemented senior management changes within its organizational structure.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, Garba Deen Muhammad who made this known in a statement issued on Saturday said the appointments align with the corporation dedication to organizational rejuvenation and progress.

He further emphasized that this decision is based on NNPC’s business priorities, pursuit of excellence, fostering personnel growth, and enhancing organizational skills and capabilities by providing extensive leadership opportunities.

The appointments are all at the Executive Vice President Level of the NNPC and they are:

1. Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream

2. Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy

3. Adedapo A. Segun, Executive Vice President, Downstream

Sunday Telegraph reports the appointments are with immediate effect.