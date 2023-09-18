FULL LIST: Tinubu Approves Appointment Of 18 Aides For Shettima

President Bola Tinubu has given his nod to the appointment of 18 Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants in the office of Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima.

In a statement issued on Monday by Olusola Abiola, the Director of Information in the Office of the Vice President, it stated that the President has approved the appointment of 18 Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants. Their roles are to advance the Federal Government’s agenda across various sectors of the economy.

New Telegraph gathered that the team comprises 6 Special Advisers and 12 Senior Special Assistants who will work in the office of the Vice President, supporting the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the Tinubu administration.

The appointments in the Vice President’s office include; Rukaiya El-Rufai, Special Adviser (SAD) to the President on NEC & Climate Change; Tope Kolade Fasua as Special Adviser (SAD) to the President on Economic Matters; Aliyu Modibbo Umar, Special Adviser (SAD), General Duties; Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Special Adviser (SAD) on Political Matters, and Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser (SAD) to the President on PEBEC & Investment.

Others include Sadiq Wanka, Special Adviser (SAD) to the President on Power Infrastructure; Usman Mohammed, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and office Coordination; Kingsley Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications; Ishaq Ahmed Ningi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Media & Emergency Management; Peju Adebajo, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Investment & Privatisation; Mohammed Bulama, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political/Special Duties; Kingsley Uzoma, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Agribusiness & Productivity Enhancement; Gimba Kakanda, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Research & Analytics, and Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Job Creation & MSMEs.

Nasir Yammama, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Innovation; Zainab Yunusa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on NEC; Mariam Temitope, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Regional Development Programmes, and Bashir Maidugu, Deputy State House Counsel (Senior Special Assistant to the President), completes the list of appointments in the Vice President’s office.