FULL LIST: Tinubu Appoints Heads For CAC, ITF, FRCN, Other Agencies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) for various agencies and parastatals operating under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.
President Tinubu gave the approval in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale and made available to state correspondence in Abuja.
Announcing the appointment, Tinubu emphasised that the appointments align with Tinubu’s commitment to fostering Nigeria’s economic revitalization by promoting trade expansion and supporting small, medium, and large-scale industries across the country.
He added that all the appointments listed below are with immediate effect.
Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN
Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin
National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin
Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi
Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni
Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi
Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada
Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii
Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke
Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo
Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA
Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa
Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu
National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin
The statement added, “In view of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, President Bola Tinubu expects all new appointees in this critical sector to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.”