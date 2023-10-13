FULL LIST: Tinubu Appoints Heads For CAC, ITF, FRCN, Other Agencies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) for various agencies and parastatals operating under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

President Tinubu gave the approval in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale and made available to state correspondence in Abuja.

Announcing the appointment, Tinubu emphasised that the appointments align with Tinubu’s commitment to fostering Nigeria’s economic revitalization by promoting trade expansion and supporting small, medium, and large-scale industries across the country.

He added that all the appointments listed below are with immediate effect.

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN

Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin

National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin

Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi

Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni

Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi

Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada

Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke

Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo

Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA

Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa

Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu

National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin

The statement added, “In view of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, President Bola Tinubu expects all new appointees in this critical sector to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.”