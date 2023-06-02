New Telegraph

June 3, 2023
FULL LIST: Tinubu Announces First Set Of Appointments

Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday officially announced his first set of appointees as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

President Tinubu announced the appointment of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff (CoS) in Abuja.

The President also appointed the former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia as the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS).

The President also named George Akume,  the former Governor of Benue State and the immediate past Minister of Special Duties as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

However,  Tinubu’s first set of appointments was disclosed in a statement by the Director, of Information,  Abiodun Oladunjoye on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Full List of the new Appointments made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu includes:

  1. Chief of Staff (COS) – Femi Gbajabiamila
  2.  Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS) – Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia
  3. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) – George Akume
