The newly inaugurated Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti on Friday made 22 new appointments, New Telegraph reports.

The new appointment was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko.

According to the statement, Uche Mark Nwosu was appointed the Chief of Protocol alongside 10 Special Advisers, 9 Senior Special Assistants, and 2 Special Assistants.

The fresh appointment is coming barely 48 hours after Otti nominated eight officials, including Prof. Kenneth Kalu as the Secretary to the State Government and Caleb Ajagba as his Chief of Staff.

See the full list of those appointed below:

1. Mr Michael Akpara – Special Adviser on Finance

2. Mr Uwanna Ikechukwu – Senior Special Assistant on Legal Matters

3. Professor Uche Eme Uche – Special Adviser on Education

4. Professor Joel F. Ogbonna – Special Adviser on Petroleum and Energy

5. Dr Clifford C. Agbaeze – Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture

6. Mr Chimereze Okigbo – Special Adviser on Internally Generated Revenue

7. Mr Uche Mark Nwosu – Chief of Protocol

8. Mr Uche Ukeje – Senior Special Assistant on Aba Rejuvenation

9. Mr Dodoh Okafor – Special Assistant on Public Communication

10. Mr Uzor Nwachukwu – Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

11. Mr Kingsley Anosike – Special Adviser on Planning and Strategy

12. Mr Uzoma Nwagba – Senior Special Assistant on Digital Economy and SME

13. Rev Father Christian Uche Anokwuru, PhD – Special Adviser on Policies and Interventions

14. Mrs Ifeoma Thomas – Special Assistant on Vulnerable Groups and Poverty Alleviation

15. Pastor Dike Nwankwo – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties

16. Mr Okey Kanu – Special Adviser on Strategic Communication

17. Dr. (Mrs.) Betty Emeka-Obasi – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties

18. Mr Chinedu Ekeke – Senior Special Assistant Youth and Sports Development

19. Mr Chuka Ofili – Senior Special Assistant, Domestic

20. Hon Luke Ukara Onyeani – Senior Special Assistant on Legislative Matters

21. Navy Commander Macdonald Ubah (Rtd) – Special Adviser on Security

22. Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu – Special Adviser on Trade and Commerce.